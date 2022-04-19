LSU Beach Volleyball Moves to No. 6 in AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE- LSU Beach Volleyball team moved to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers are coming off hosting the Battle on the Bayou tournament where they went 4-0 with wins over Nicholls, UNO, Central Arkansas and Southeastern.
LSU finished the regular season 27-8, setting a new mark for the most regular season wins in program history.
The Tigers will not have any matches this weekend as they get prepared for the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, from April 28-30. LSU will go straight into the NCAA Championship Tournament May 4-8. This will be the first year with the expanded, 16-team field at the NCAA Championship Tournament in Gulf Shores.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|Southern California (15)
|300
|21-1
|1
|2
|TCU
|284
|36-2
|2
|3
|UCLA
|262
|27-4
|3
|4
|Loyola Marymount
|254
|25-5
|6
|5
|Florida State
|243
|25-8
|4
|6
|LSU
|232
|27-8
|5
|7
|Grand Canyon
|210
|22-6
|7
|8
|Stanford
|184
|20-8
|9
|9
|Hawai’i
|170
|22-14
|8
|10
|Florida Atlantic
|161
|21-8
|10
|11
|California
|139
|21-9
|12
|12
|Long Beach State
|136
|15-12
|11
|13
|Cal Poly
|118
|17-15
|13
|14
|Florida International
|112
|18-9
|15
|15
|Georgia State
|106
|21-11
|14
|16
|Pepperdine
|75
|19-10
|16
|17
|Arizona
|65
|18-9
|17
|18
|Stetson
|34
|16-16
|19
|19
|South Carolina
|25
|19-10
|18
|20
|Florida Gulf Coast
|25
|23-8
|20
Others receiving votes: Arizona State (7), Washington (5), and North Florida (2)
Next Poll: April 26