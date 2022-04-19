LSU Beach Volleyball Moves to No. 6 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- LSU Beach Volleyball team moved to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers are coming off hosting the Battle on the Bayou tournament where they went 4-0 with wins over Nicholls, UNO, Central Arkansas and Southeastern.

LSU finished the regular season 27-8, setting a new mark for the most regular season wins in program history.

The Tigers will not have any matches this weekend as they get prepared for the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, from April 28-30. LSU will go straight into the NCAA Championship Tournament May 4-8. This will be the first year with the expanded, 16-team field at the NCAA Championship Tournament in Gulf Shores.

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 Southern California (15) 300 21-1 1 2 TCU 284 36-2 2 3 UCLA 262 27-4 3 4 Loyola Marymount 254 25-5 6 5 Florida State 243 25-8 4 6 LSU 232 27-8 5 7 Grand Canyon 210 22-6 7 8 Stanford 184 20-8 9 9 Hawai’i 170 22-14 8 10 Florida Atlantic 161 21-8 10 11 California 139 21-9 12 12 Long Beach State 136 15-12 11 13 Cal Poly 118 17-15 13 14 Florida International 112 18-9 15 15 Georgia State 106 21-11 14 16 Pepperdine 75 19-10 16 17 Arizona 65 18-9 17 18 Stetson 34 16-16 19 19 South Carolina 25 19-10 18 20 Florida Gulf Coast 25 23-8 20

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (7), Washington (5), and North Florida (2)

Next Poll: April 26