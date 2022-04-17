Tigers Fall at Arkansas, 7-0

Fayetteville, Ark. – The LSU women’s tennis team (5-13, 4-9 SEC) was defeated by No. 33 Arkansas (15-8, 8-5 SEC) by a score of 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Doubles Results

The No. 43-ranked doubles duo of Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice opened doubles play with a 6-1 win over Taylor Bridges and Safiya Carrington at the No. 1 doubles court.

Arkansas clinched the doubles point at the No. 2, where Lenka Stara and Laura Rijkers defeated Ena Babic and Maggie Cubitt by a score of 6-2.

Singles Results

Kelly Keller was the first off the singles courts as she defeated Nina Geissler at the No. 2 spot by a score of 6-3, 6-1.

The Razorbacks took a 3-0 lead on the afternoon after No. 99 Tatum Rice claimed a ranked victory as she defeated No. 83 Carrington by a score of 6-3, 6-4, at the No. 1 singles spot.

Morgan Cross clinched the match victory for Arkansas at the No. 5 as she defeated Mia Rabinowitz in straight sets. She grabbed the first set by a score of 6-1 before outlasting Rabinowitz in a tiebreaker by a score of 7-4 to clinch the point.

Arkansas made it 5-0 on the day with a win at the No. 4 as Stara defeated Bridges in three sets. Bridges claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 before Stara responded with two straight 6-0 wins to complete the come from behind win.

At the No. 3, Indianna Spink defeated Ena Babic. Babic won the first set by a score of 6-2 before Spink equalized with a 6-1 win in the second to force a third. The decisive third set saw Spink narrowly pull away and claim a 6-4 win to secure her court.

The final court to finish was the No. 6 singles, where Rijkers defeated Rania Azziz in three sets. Rijkers won the first set, 6-3, before Azziz claimed her own 6-3 win to extend the match to a decisive third set. The gritty third set required a tiebreaker to decide the match, with Rijkers narrowly edging Azziz by a score of 7-5 to secure the sweep for the host team.

Up Next

No. 11-seeded LSU will face the No. 14-seed Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the 2022 SEC Tournament at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville, Florida.

#33 Arkansas 7, #69 LSU 0

Singles competition

#99 Tatum Rice (ARKW) def. #83 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 Kelly Keller (ARKW) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 6-1 Indianna Spink (ARKW) def. Ena Babic (LSU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 Lenka Stara (ARKW) def. Taylor Bridges (LSU) 3-6, 6-0, 6-0 Morgan Cross (ARKW) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) Laura Rijkers (ARKW) def. Rania Azziz (LSU) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Doubles competition

#43 Morgan Cross/Tatum Rice (ARKW) def. Safiya Carrington/Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-1 Lenka Stara/Laura Rijkers (ARKW) def. Ena Babic/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-2 Nina Geissler/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Kelly Keller/Indianna Spink (ARKW) 4-3