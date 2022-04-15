Flaujae Johnson Named MVP of Jordan Brand Classic

CHICAGO – Flaujae Johnson showed off her explosive offense Friday night and put up 27 points to earn MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago.

“In the moments when the lights come on, I love that,” Johnson said after the game. “In those moments, that’s where you show who you are.”

Playing with and against some of the top prep players in the country, Johnson showcased her playmaking and scoring abilities throughout the game, especially down the stretch. With the teams playing first to 93, Johnson gave Team Air a three-point, 86-83, lead after driving down the left side of the paint and hitting a runner with multiple defenders in her face. Holding an 88-85 lead, Johnson pulled up from three on the right wing and knocked down the shot to give Team Air a six-point advantage. Team Air closed the game with a 93-85 win.

Ranked as the No. 26 player and No. 6 guard in the country by ESPN Hoopgurlz, Flaujae is an offensive weapon that can score the ball with the ability to create for herself and hit pull-up jumpers. She also has excelled defensively, showing the ability to pressure the ball and cause disruption in the passing lanes.

Throughout her senior season at Sprayberry High School, Flaujae had numerous impressive games that included a 40 point and 14 rebound double-double, a 47-point game and another performance with 12 three-pointers. Flaujae was named the Georgia Region 6-6A Player of the Year for her efforts on the court.

Scoring over 1,615 points throughout her high school career, Flaujae became the all-time leading scorer for Sprayberry Basketball. Not only does she excel on the court as a hooper though, Flaujae also excels as a rapper. When she was 12, Flaujae appeared on the Rap Game television series and then two years later she reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent. She has nearly one-million followers across all social media platforms.

“Tying music and basketball together is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Johnson said. “It’s always been my dream, to live out both of my dreams.”

When Flaujae commited to LSU, she released a new song with a music video to go with it as part of her announcement. She will come to Baton Rouge with a brand and a story that has already garnered national attention.