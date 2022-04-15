Beach Starts Battle on the Bayou With A Pair of Wins

BATON ROUGE – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team won its first two matches at the Battle on the Bayou with wins over Nicholls and New Orleans on Friday.

“I like how we played,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The expectation is we win those matches and in those types of matches you might wander your way through them. Our word is intentional and there definitely was intention in in the way we played those matches. A lot of those scores, we kept them below 10 or around 10. It wasn’t just the scoreboard, but also what was happening on the court.”

The Tigers kicked off the tournament with a clean sweep over Nicholls where every pair handled business in straight sets. Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope got things started right on Court 4 with a 21-10 and 21-9 win. On Court 5, Allison Coens and Lara Boos quickly followed suit with a dominant 21-9 and 21-8 performance.

Holly Carlton and Reilly Allred earned the clinching point for LSU on Court 3, 21-16 and 21-16. On Court 1, Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken kept the LSU momentum strong, 21-9 and 21-11. Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew finished off the sweep with a 21-10 and 21-16 win on Court 2.

Against New Orleans in the nightcap, Caffo and Rasnick-Pope moved to Court 5 and were dominant once again with a 21-8 and 21-9 victory. Grace Seits and Ellie Shank got in the mix on Court 4 and had a great outing 21-10 and 21-13.

Allred and Carlton were once again dominant on Court 3, 21-10 and 21-14, and Deberg and Greene-Agnew followed suit on Court 2, 21-13 and 21-17. The Tigers could not quite finish the sweep though as after Bauman and Bracken took the first set on Court 1, 22-20, they fell in the next two sets, 21-17 and 15-13, as New Orleans picked up a point.

LSU 5, Nicholls 0

Bella Bauman/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Kylie Lockhart/Emily Gauthreaux (NICHOLLS) 21-9, 21-11 Kylie Deberg/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Devon Bright/Kadie Becnel (NICHOLLS) 21-10, 21-16 Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Kennedi Steele/Katie Jones (NICHOLLS) 21-16, 21-10 Sierra Caffo/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Aspen Steele/Kate Hoerdemann (NICHOLLS) 21-10, 21-9 Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Kelsey Bradshaw/Ja’Mya Holmes (NICHOLLS) 21-9, 21-8

LSU 4, New Orleans 1