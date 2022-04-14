Tigers Set for Final Weekend of Regular Season

Columbia, Mo. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-12, 3-8 SEC) are set for their final matches in the 2022 regular season as they travel to take on the Missouri Tigers (7-17, 2-9 SEC) at noon CT on Friday in Columbia, Missouri before ending the regular season in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 7-4 SEC) at noon CT on Sunday.

Missouri (Apr. 15)

Arkansas (Apr. 17)

Vs. Missouri

LSU boasts a perfect 9-0 record against Missouri in the series history. When the teams met last season at the LSU Tennis Complex, LSU won the Battle of the Tigers by a score of 4-1.

Missouri enters the match with a 7-17 record, 2-9 in SEC play. Last weekend, Missouri fell at Ole Miss by a score of 6-1 before bouncing back with a 4-3 win at Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon.

Vs. Arkansas

The Tigers hold a slim 23-19 lead in the series history, including wins in the last three straight. When the teams met at the LSU Tennis Complex last season, it was a 4-0 sweep to the hosting Tigers.

The Razorbacks enter the weekend with a 14-7 overall record, 7-4 against conference foes. When in action last week, Arkansas grabbed a 4-2 win at Mississippi State and ended the weekend with a 4-3 win over Ole Miss in Oxford.

Veteran Tatum Rice leads the Razorbacks at the No. 1 singles spot as she boasts a 10-7 record in dual matches this season and has six ranked wins to her name alongside an ITA singles ranking of No. 99. In doubles, Rice partners with Morgan Cross and has enjoyed a strong season with an 18-7 record when playing together and a current ITA doubles ranking of No. 43.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers enter the final weekend of the regular season with a 4-12 overall record, 3-8 in SEC play. The Tigers played one match last weekend, a 7-0 defeat to then-No. 5 Texas A&M.

LSU currently sits at No. 69 in the ITA team rankings and boasts one player in the singles rankings. Safiya Carrington checked in at No. 83 in the singles rankings as she has tallied an 11-10 overall record that includes four wins over ranked opponents.

