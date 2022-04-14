BATON ROUGE, La. – Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic, which will feature LSU versus UL Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 19, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game is not a part of the LSU season ticket holder package, so individual-game tickets may be purchased at www.LSUtix.net.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling (225) 578-2184 or (225) 578-0100 during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Alex Box Stadium is playing host for the first time to the event, which from 2004-19 was played at The Shrine on Airline in Metairie, La.

Wally Pontiff Jr., an all-SEC third baseman at LSU, died in 2002 at the age of 21 due to a heart abnormality. Proceeds from the April 19 game will go to the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation, which benefits charitable organizations throughout Louisiana.