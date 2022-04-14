SEC Changes Women's Golf Schedule For Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — With weather issues expected on Saturday, the Southeastern Conference has changed the schedule for Friday’s play in the 2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championships at the Greystone Country Club’s Legacy Course.

It was announced that Friday’s final round of team qualifying, which will also conclude individual play, will now be a 9 a.m. shotgun start with all players on the course at the same time.

Following the conclusion of that round and any team tiebreakers that must be played out, the eight-team quarterfinal match play round (originally set for Saturday morning) will begin and play will continue until darkness (sunset is 7:18 p.m. CT). Any matches not completed would be finished at first chance on Saturday morning.

The semifinals as of now are still scheduled for Saturday afternoon and the championship match on Sunday morning. Live scoring will be at Golfstat.com and follow LSU Women’s Golf on Twitter @LSUwomensgolf for the latest in round information.