No. 5 LSU Set to Host Battle on the Bayou Tournament

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team will host its annual Battle on the Bayou tournament on Friday and Saturday at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Tigers will play host to Nicholls State, the University of New Orleans, Central Arkansas and Southeastern as the teams will combine to play 10 games over the course of the two days. The tournament will mark the last home and regular season competition for LSU.

No. 5 LSU will play Nicholls at 12 p.m. CT and UNO at 6 p.m. on Friday and Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. and Southeastern at 5 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up the weekend. Fans can follow @LSUBeachVB on Twitter for in-match score updates.

This weekend will also serve as Senior Weekend for seven Tigers. Kelli Greene-Agnew, Allison Coens, Melia Lindner, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, Alexis Toney, Bella Bauman and Holly Carlton will all be honored in a special ceremony on Saturday evening after the conclusion of the match against Southeastern.

Varsity Sports Now will stream all LSU matches on its website. In addition, the LSU vs. UNO match on Friday night will be broadcasted live on YurView. Fans interested in watching the Tigers on VSN can purchase a subscription and watch the stream at the following link: https://www.varsitysportsnow.com/lsu-beach-volleyball-games.

LSU currently sits at 23-8 on the season and is ranked at No. 5 in the latest AVCA Poll.