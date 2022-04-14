Shop
Gymnastics

Johnson Earns All-America Honors on Vault at NCAA Championships

FORT WORTH – LSU junior Kiya Johnson scored a 9.9125 during Semifinal II of the NCAA Gymnastics championships, Thursday evening at Dickies Arena.

Johnson finished sixth overall between the two semifinals and third overall in semifinal II to earn first-team honors. The honor also marked the ninth overall for Johnson, who sits at 10 all-time for honors in LSU Gymnastics history.

“Everyone involved with this program is so very proud of Kiya Johnson today,” head coach Jay Clark said. “She epitomizes what we want our program and team to represent. Excellence at every level of what she does is what defines Kiya. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, every coach should have the privilege of coaching a Kiya Johnson.”

