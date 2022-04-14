Distance Crew Goes Fast Out In California

Baton Rouge, La. – Addison Stevenson broke the LSU school record in the 3,000 meter steeplechase while Katy-Ann McDonald, Michaela Rose, and Doria Martingayle all registered LSU top-10 marks in their respective events on day one of action for LSU track and field out in California.

McDonald and Rose ran their blazing times in the 800 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational. McDonald ran a career best time of 2:00.98 to win the event in a field of 160 athletes including some professionals. It was McDonald’s first open 800 meter race of the outdoor season and she sure looked sharp en route to her personal best time. It set the Cougar Stadium facility record, set the Bryan Clay Invitational record, and it set the current NCAA lead for the 2022 season. McDonald’s time moves her up to the No. 2 spot on the all-time LSU list, and it rates as the third fastest time in the world this year. Rose ran one heat after McDonald and collected a personal best of her own with a readout of 2:02.74 to finish seventh overall in the event. The 2:02.74 by Rose rates as the third fastest in the NCAA this season and moves her up to the No. 9 spot on the LSU list in the event.

Addison Stevenson, who was running her second career collegiate steeple race, bested the previous LSU school record in the event with a time of 10:18.07 to finish seventh in a field of 73 steeplers at the Mt. SAC Relays hosted at Hilmer Lodge Stadium. The time bested teammates Alicia Stamey’s previous school record mark of 10:18.28 that was run last season. Stamey (10:33.78/24th) and Sara Funderburk (10:28.47/16th) competed as well in the event and both finished in the top 25.

Flipping back to the Bryan Clay Invitational, the Martingayle siblings closed out the night with a pair of personal bests in the 5,000 meter run. Doria ran a career best time of 17:06.46 to finish 11th in her section while also moving up to the No. 6 slot on the LSU all-time list. Jackson ran a lifetime best of 14:30.27 to finish 11th in his section as well. The time of 14:30.27 took 37 seconds off his previous career best time.

