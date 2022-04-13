BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a profile by correspondent Paul Boron on junior softball pitcher Ali Kilponen, who has emerged as the ace of the Tigers’ staff.

The show then features a visit with football linebacker Mike Jones Jr., as he discusses his role with the LSU defense under new defensive coordinator Matt House.

Boron also provides a profile of NCAA javelin national champion Tzuriel Pedigo, a product of Parkview Baptist High School in Baton Rouge.

Tiger Tracks concludes with an introduction to football passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton, and the opening of a new military museum on the LSU campus.