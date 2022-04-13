Hudson Hires Tiffany Hansen As Assistant Coach

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson announced the hiring of assistant coach Tiffany Hansen on Wednesday morning (April 13). Hansen will also lead recruiting efforts as LSU’s recruiting coordinator.

Hansen, a proven recruiter with multiple top 20 recruiting classes, comes to Baton Rouge after spending the last seven seasons as the assistant coach at the University of Michigan. This fall will be Hansen’s 15th season as a Division I assistant coach, and she will work directly with LSU’s goalkeepers. She put together the No. 6 recruiting class in all of the country in 2017, which paid dividends in Michigan’s success the last five seasons.

“I’m thrilled to be adding someone of Tiffany’s character, qualities and proven track record to our program,” Hudson said. “Tiffany not only brings a wealth of experience, recruiting some of the top athletes in the country during her time at Michigan, but has also demonstrated the capability to nurture talent into some of the best performers in the country. Her eye for talent, ability to connect with people, and recruit at a high level will continue to elevate our program on a national level.

“Tiffany is a relentless worker and someone who is always striving to provide the absolute best product she can for her athletes. Her time working with some of the best coaches in the women’s game, as well as the U.S. National team programs, will bring an added element to our staff and student-athletes. We are so happy that Tiffany is joining the Tiger ranks and have no doubt she will add to the culture of excellence we are building at LSU.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank Sian Hudson, Dan Gaston, and Miriam Segar for this incredible opportunity to join LSU Athletics and their women’s soccer team,” Hansen stated. “The vision, the resources, the culture, and the game model are all in place for LSU to become a destination for top talent, and I’m extremely thrilled to be coming on board to be a part of it.

“Additionally, I’m looking forward to meeting the current student-athletes on the team and building relationships with them. I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now professionally or personally without my time in Ann Arbor and I can’t thank the University of Michigan and Head Coach Jen Klein enough for allowing me to grow into who I am today. This is the best next step for me, and I cannot wait to get to work. It’s an exciting time to be a Tiger!”

Hansen has spent the last seven years on staff at Michigan while heading up the recruiting efforts for the Wolverines. Hansen helped Michigan have immense success as the Wolverines advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, 2019, and 2021. The Wolverines had a record of 18-4-3 in 2021 and advanced the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Hansen’s traits have worn off on Michigan goalkeepers as four of the seven best defensive seasons in Michigan history for goals conceded have come with Hansen in charge. The Wolverines only conceded 14 goals in 2020, 18 in 2021, 18 in 2017, and 20 in 2015. Hansen helped Michigan rack up 12 shutouts in 2021, the second most ever in single season history for the program.

Recent Michigan graduate and goalkeeping standout Hillary Beall, the top rated goalkeeper in the nation when she inked with Michigan as a prep, tallied a total of 76 career appearances for the Wolverines from 2017 to 2021. She tallied a total of 6,855 minutes in net while only allowing 72 goals against for a career GAA of 0.945. The 0.945 GAA matched the second lowest average in program history at Michigan. Beall was a two-time United Soccer Coaches all-region honoree and a three-time All-Big Ten performer. Beall recently signed a professional contract with Racing Louisville FC.

Two of Hansen’s other keepers at Michigan, Sarah Jackson (2015-17) and Megan Hinz (2014-17), also ranked in the top five of career GAA at Michigan with average goal conceded marks of 0.94 and 0.97, respectively. Jackson was an All-Big Ten performer as well and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice during her career.

Hansen is heavily involved in the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program. She’s served as the US Soccer ID Center Staff Coach for players in the state of Michigan and the Central Region in the past while also serving as a US Soccer Scout for the youth national team.

Before making the jump to Michigan, Hansen was the goalkeeper coach, lead recruiter, and camp director at the University of Dayton. She helped the Flyers to two Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championships in 2011 and 2014, and the regular season title in 2013; Dayton went to the NCAA Tournament twice while Hansen was on staff. During the 2013 season, she mentored freshman goalkeeper Liz James to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team while she also was awarded with the NSCAA National Player of the Week honors twice.

Hansen’s coaching career began at Bowling Green from 2008-10. During her tenure as coach, Bowling Green registered 23 shutouts including a program record 14 in 2008. Hansen’s goalkeeper, Alexa Arsenault, was named to the All-MAC First Team after notching a record of 12-6-4 on the season with a GAA of 0.68.

Hansen’s collegiate playing career started at Louisville in 2004 before she transferred to Bowling Green for her final two seasons of eligibility. She helped BGSU set a then program record of 10 shutouts during the 2006 season and served as the team captain of the squad in 2007 during her senior season.

Hansen has experience working with US Soccer at the Youth Level as she served as an assistant with both the U17 and U18 WNT, while also working as a scout for US Soccer across the country. She earned the distinction of being one of 15 coaches selected to the inaugural edition of the NSCAA 30 Under 30 program which identifies the top 30 up and coming coaches in the profession while on the coaching staff at the University of Dayton.

A native of Lexington, Ohio, Hansen is a two-time graduate from Bowling Green. She first graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics in 2008. She then earned her Master’s degree in food and nutrition in 2010 while serving as assistant coach.

Directly support LSU Soccer by contributing to the Soccer Excellence Fund today!