Week Nine Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team remains at No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll, and No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 118 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU won the three-game series at Texas A&M last weekend by taking the first two games 2-1 and 11-8, before falling in the finale 5-4. LSU currently has a No. 21 RPI ranking and has the fourth toughest strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers collected 149 points in the NFCA poll and 75 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU will host South Carolina for a three-game series April 14-16 at Tiger Park.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 12 (Week 9)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (24), 624 pts, 36-0, No. 1 Alabama, 580 pts, 33-5, No. 4 Virginia Tech (1), 579 pts, 29-5, No. 5 Florida State, 543 pts, 37-4, No. 3 UCLA, 540 pts, 32-5, No. 2 Arkansas, 463 pts, 28-7, No. 9 Oklahoma State, 449 pts, 31-7, No. 7 Northwestern, 443 pts, 27-6, No. 8 Florida, 440 pts, 30-9, No. 6

T10. Arizona State, 383 pts, 28-5, No. 13

T10. Duke, 383 pts, 32-5, No. 10

Kentucky, 344 pts, 27-9, No. 12 Georgia, 316 pts, 33-8, No. 16 Tennessee, 310 pts, 26-12, No. 11 Washington, 285 pts, 22-11, No. 15 Clemson, 235 pts, 30-10, T-No. 17 Oregon, 207 pts, 24-11, No. 14 Texas, 205 pts, 30-10-1, No. 19 Auburn, 175 pts, 29-9, T-No. 17 UCF, 172 pts, 34-10, No. 20 Oregon State, 96 pts, 31-9, No. 22 Michigan, 89 pts, 23-12, No. 21 LSU, 75 pts, 24-16, No. 23 Stanford, 73 pts, 26-10, RV Notre Dame, 32 pts, 30-7, RV

Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (28), South Florida (20), Arizona (12), Nebraska (11), Missouri (8), San Diego State (5), USC Upstate (5), Illinois (4), Louisiana (4), Utah (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 12 (Week 9)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 36-0, No. 1

2 Virginia Tech, 740 pts, 29-5, No. 4

3 Alabama, 734 pts, 33-5, No. 5

4 Florida State, 713 pts, 37-4, No. 2

5 UCLA, 683 pts, 32-5, No. 3

6 Oklahoma State, 621 pts, 31-7, No. 6

7 Arkansas, 581 pts, 28-7, No. 10

8 Kentucky, 560 pts, 27-9, No. 8

9 Florida, 549 pts, 30-9, No. 7

10 Northwestern, 517 pts, 27-6, No. 9

11 Washington, 458 pts, 22-11, No. 11

12 Duke, 456 pts, 32-5, No. 13

13 Arizona State, 405 pts, 28-5, No. 16

14 Georgia, 386 pts, 33-8, No. 15

15 Tennessee, 381 pts, 26-12, No. 12

16 Clemson, 310 pts, 30-10, No. 18

17 Oregon, 260 pts, 24-11 No. 14

18 Texas, 224 pts, 30-10-1, No. 19

19 Auburn, 217 pts, 29-9, No. 17

20 UCF, 168 pts, 34-10, No. 23

21 LSU, 149 pts, 24-16, No. 21

22 Michigan, 118 pts, 23-12, No. 22

23 Notre Dame, 100 pts, 30-7, No. 25

24 Stanford, 92 pts, 26-10, RV

25 Arizona, 78 pts, 21-14, No. 20

Receiving Votes: Oregon State (38), Missouri (29), USC Upstate (17), Mississippi State (4), Nebraska (4), USF (4), Louisiana (2), San Diego State (2).

