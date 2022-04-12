Rose, Oghenebrume Sweep Freshman Athlete of the Week Honors

Baton Rouge, La. – A pair of LSU freshmen – Michaela Rose and Godson Oghenebrume – were awarded with SEC weekly awards for Freshmen Athletes of the Week after their showings at the Joe May Invitational last weekend on the track.

For Rose, it’s her second career SEC weekly honor. She ran the first 400 meter hurdle race of her collegiate career on Saturday with a personal best time of 57.62 to claim the top spot in the event. She also ran the third leg on LSU’s 4×400 meter relay squad that ran a season best time of 3:29.88 (NCAA No. 7). Rose’s time of 57.68 ranks 12th nationally and is the second fastest by a freshman this season.

Oghenebrume ran the first individual race of his LSU outdoor career over the weekend in the 100 meter dash. A native of Ughelli, Nigeria, the freshman ran a time of 10.22 to win his heat and finish fourth overall. The readout of 10.22 rates as the 21st fastest in the NCAA this season, and it is the fourth fastest by a freshman. Ogehenebrume also anchored home LSU’s 4×100 meter relay in a season best time of 39.42.

LSU track and field hits the road for the only time in the month of April this week with trips to Florida (sprints/jumps/throws) and California (distance).

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Track Athlete (March 29)

Lisa Gunnarsson – Field Athlete (March 29)

Michaela Rose – Freshman of the Week (April 12)

Godson Oghenebrume – Freshman of the Week (April 12)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!