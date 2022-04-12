LSU Beach Volleyball Stays Ranked at No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed ranked at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are coming off competing in the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee. While there, No. 5 LSU picked up wins against No. 15 FIU and No. 19 Stetson.

LSU hosts the Battle on the Bayou tournament on Friday and Saturday at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Tigers will face Nicholls and UNO on Friday and Central Arkansas and Southeastern on Saturday. The tournament will also mark Senior Weekend for seven Tigers who will be honored at the conclusion of the final match on Saturday evening.

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 Southern California (15) 300 23-1 1 2 TCU 277 32-2 2 3 UCLA 269 25-2 3 4 Florida State 264 24-5 4 5 LSU 239 23-8 5 6 Loyola Marymount 226 22-4 6 7 Grand Canyon 208 18-6 7 8 Hawai’i 190 18-13 8 9 Stanford 179 17-7 9 10 Florida Atlantic 156 19-8 10 11 Long Beach State 133 13-10 14 12 California 132 20-9 12 13 Cal Poly 121 17-11 11 14 Georgia State 105 18-11 13 15 Florida International 101 16-8 15 16 Pepperdine 72 17-8 16 17 Arizona 50 15-8 17 18 South Carolina 43 17-8 18 19 Stetson 42 13-15 19 20 Florida Gulf Coast 10 20-7 20

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (8), Tulane (8), Cal State Bakersfield (8), North Florida (3), Washington (3), and UC Davis (2)

Next Poll: April 19