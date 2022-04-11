April 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 23-9

SEC: 7-5

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

April 5 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING (W, 16-3)

April 8 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State (W, 5-2)

April 9 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State (W, 4-3)

April 10 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State (W, 13-3)

This Week’s Schedule

April 12 (Tue.) – LAMAR, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 14 (Thu.) – at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 15 (Fri.) – at Arkansas 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

April 16 (Sat.) – at Arkansas, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU recorded a midweek win over Grambling last Tuesday and posted a three-game SEC sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend … the sweep was LSU’s first in the SEC since March 2019 versus Kentucky and the Tigers’ first league sweep on the road since May 2017 at Mississippi State … the sweep also marked LSU’s ninth straight series win in Starkville; the Tigers last lost a series in Starkville in 2003 … the Tigers play host to Lamar this Tuesday before beginning Week 5 of SEC play at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday versus Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. … LSU, which is 7-5 in the SEC, is in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Division, one game behind first-place Arkansas (8-4).

Hitting Notes

True freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week as he led LSU to a series sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with two homers, six RBI and two runs scored … Pearson hit two homers and collected five RBI in Sunday’s 13-3 victory, which gave LSU its first SEC road sweep since May 2017, also at Mississippi State … his three-run homer in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie and propelled LSU to the victory … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 74 times at the halfway mark through 32 games of the regular season … the Tigers lead the nation in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 46 HBPs … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .303); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .536); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .421); runs scored (No. 2 – 286); base hits (No. 2 – 335); RBI (No. 2 – 267); doubles (No. 2 – 72); home runs (No. 4 – 57) and total bases (No. 2 – 592).

Pitching Notes

Right-hander Paul Gervase posted a save in each of the first two games of LSU’s sweep at Mississippi State, helping the Tigers clinch their ninth straight series win in Starkville … Gervase worked a perfect 2.2 innings in two appearances over the weekend with two saves and six strikeouts … he worked the final inning of LSU’s 5-2 win on Friday night and retired the side in order while recording two strikeouts … Gervase pitched the final 1.2 innings of Saturday’s game, preserving a 4-3 LSU victory … the LSU pitching staff is No. 3 in the SEC in ERA (3.43); No. 3 in opponent batting average (.221); No. 5 in batters struck out (337); and No. 3 in fewest earned runs allowed (109).

USA Today Coaches Poll

April 11, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Tennessee (31), 31-1, 775, 1

2, Oregon State, 24-7, 691, 5

3, Miami, 26-6, 662, 11

4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 646, 4

5, Arkansas, 23-7, 631, 2

6, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 607, 7

7, Texas, 24-10, 598, 6

8, Virginia, 26-6, 558, 3

9, Notre Dame, 20-5, 531, 13

10, Georgia, 24-8, 442, 10

11, Louisville, 23-8, 420, 14

12, LSU, 23-9, 399, 16

13, UCLA, 22-9, 329, 17

14, Southern Miss, 23-8, 324, 24

15, Gonzaga, 21-8, 259, 18

16, Arizona, 22-10, 225, 9

17, Vanderbilt, 22-9, 205, 12

17, Florida, 21-11, 205, 22

19, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 175, NR

20, Texas State, 24-9, 148, 15

21, Connecticut, 24-7, 144, NR

22, Auburn, 22-10, 143, NR

23, Stanford, 17-10, 119, NR

24, Maryland, 25-7, 118, 23

25, Wake Forest, 25-7, 109, NR

Dropped Out

No. 8 Mississippi; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Texas Christian; No. 25 North Carolina State.

Others Receiving Votes

Mississippi 90; Texas Christian 78; Florida State 57; Virginia Tech 52; North Carolina 52; Mercer 42; Alabama 42; Georgia Tech 41; Rutgers 39; Oregon 39; North Carolina State 17; UC Santa Barbara 15; Liberty 15; Kennesaw St. 11; Wofford 10; Georgia St. 5; Georgia Southern 2; Davidson 2; Tulane 1; San Diego 1; Louisiana Tech 1.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

April 11, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1

2, Miami, 26-6, 8

3, Oregon State, 24-7, 5

4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 4

5, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 6

6, Arkansas, 23-7, 2

7, Texas, 24-10, 7

8, Virginia, 26-6, 3

9, Louisville, 23-8, 12

10, Notre Dame, 20-5, 13

11, Southern Miss, 23-8, 18

12, UCLA, 22-9, 15

13, Georgia, 24-8, 14

14, Gonzaga, 21-8, 17

15, LSU, 23-9, 19

16, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 24

17, Auburn, 22-10, NR

18, Connecticut, 24-7, 25

19, Texas State, 24-9, 10

20, Arizona, 22-10, 11

21, Virginia Tech, 20-8, NR

22, Stanford, 17-10, NR

23, Florida, 21-11, NR

24, Alabama, 21-12, NR

25, Ole Miss, 19-12, 9

Dropped Out

Vanderbilt, 22-9, 16

Florida State, 18-13, 20

NC State, 19-11, 21

North Carolina, 21-11, 22

TCU, 21-11, 23

Perfect Game Top 25

April 11, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1

2, Miami, 26-6, 8

3, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 5

4, Notre Dame, 20-5, 6

5, Oregon State, 24-7, 7

6, Texas Tech, 27-8, 3

7, Texas, 24-10, 9

8, Virginia, 26-6, 2

9, Arkansas, 23-7, 4

10, Gonzaga, 21-8, 15

11, Southern Miss, 23-8, 20

12, Louisville, 23-8, 12

13, UCLA, 22-9, 18

14, UCONN, 24-7, 21

15, LSU, 23-9, 22

16, Georgia, 24-8, 17

17, Virginia Tech, 20-8, 23

18, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 25

19, Auburn, 22-10, NR

20, Arizona, 22-10, 13

21, TCU, 22-11, 19

22, Oregon, 21-11, 24

23, Grand Canyon, 23-11, NR

24, Vanderbilt, 22-9, 11

25, Ole Miss, 19-12, 10

Dropped Out: #14 Texas State, #16 Florida State

Also Considered: Kennesaw State, Mercer, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Wofford, West Virginia

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

April 11, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Tennessee (31-1), 497, 1

2. Miami, Fla. (26-6), 493, 7

3. Louisville (23-8), 489, 4

4. Oklahoma St. (23-9), 486, 10

5. Virginia (26-6), 484, 2

6. Arkansas (23-7), 482, 3

7. Notre Dame (20-5), 479, 15

8. Texas Tech. (27-8), 477, 5

9. UCLA (22-9), 475, 12

10. Texas (24-10), 473, 11

11. Vanderbilt (22-9), 472, 6

12. Arizona (22-10), 469, 9

13. Georgia (24-8), 467, 13

14. Auburn (22-10), 464, 18

15. Stanford (17-10), 463, 16

16. Oregon St. (24-7), 460, 19

17. LSU (23-9), 459, 23

18. Texas St. (24-9), 456, 8

19. U.C. Santa Barbara (21-8), 454, 24

20. Florida (21-11), 453, NR

21. Oregon (21-11), 452, 21

22. Rutgers (25-6), 451, NR

23. Wake Forest (25-7), 448, NR

24. West Virginia (20-10), 445, NR

25. Connecticut (24-7), 443, NR

26. Cal Poly (20-12), 440, 17

27. Southern Mississippi (23-8), 439, 27

28. Gonzaga (21-8), 436, 28

29. Grand Canyon (23-11), 434, NR

30. Central Michigan (18-10), 431, NR

Baseball America Top 25

April 11, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1

2, Miami, 26-6, 9

3, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 4

4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 5

5, Oregon State, 24-7, 6

6, Virginia, 26-6, 2

7, Arkansas, 23-7, 3

8, Texas, 24-10, 10

9, Louisville, 23-8, 11

10, Notre Dame, 20-5, 12

11, Stanford, 17-10, 14

12, Georgia, 24-8, 17

13, UCLA, 22-9, 18

14, Southern Miss, 23-8, 22

15, Gonzaga, 21-8, 17

16, Arizona, 22-10, 10

17, Auburn, 22-10, 25

18, Texas State, 24-9, 16

19, Florida State, 18-13, 13

20, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 21

21, Oregon, 21-11, 23

22, Maryland, 25-7, 24

23, Wake Forest, 25-7, NR

24, LSU, 23-9, NR

25, Wofford, 24-9, NR