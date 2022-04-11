Shop
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe $129.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

April 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets LSU 16, Grambling 3 (7 inn.) G1 LSU 5, Mississippi St. 2 G2 LSU 4, Mississippi St. 3 G1 LSU 13, Mississippi St. 3 +0
April 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 23-9
SEC: 7-5

Last Week’s Results (4-0)
April 5 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING (W, 16-3)
April 8 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State (W, 5-2)
April 9 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State (W, 4-3)
April 10 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State (W, 13-3)

This Week’s Schedule
April 12 (Tue.) – LAMAR, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 14 (Thu.) – at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 15 (Fri.) – at Arkansas 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
April 16 (Sat.) – at Arkansas, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
LSU recorded a midweek win over Grambling last Tuesday and posted a three-game SEC sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend … the sweep was LSU’s first in the SEC since March 2019 versus Kentucky and the Tigers’ first league sweep on the road since May 2017 at Mississippi State … the sweep also marked LSU’s ninth straight series win in Starkville; the Tigers last lost a series in Starkville in 2003 … the Tigers play host to Lamar this Tuesday before beginning Week 5 of SEC play at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday versus Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. … LSU, which is 7-5 in the SEC, is in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Division, one game behind first-place Arkansas (8-4).

Hitting Notes
True freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week as he led LSU to a series sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with two homers, six RBI and two runs scored … Pearson hit two homers and collected five RBI in Sunday’s 13-3 victory, which gave LSU its first SEC road sweep since May 2017, also at Mississippi State … his three-run homer in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie and propelled LSU to the victory … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 74 times at the halfway mark through 32 games of the regular season … the Tigers lead the nation in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 46 HBPs … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .303); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .536); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .421); runs scored (No. 2 – 286); base hits (No. 2 – 335); RBI (No. 2 – 267); doubles (No. 2 – 72); home runs (No. 4 – 57) and total bases (No. 2 – 592).

Pitching Notes
Right-hander Paul Gervase posted a save in each of the first two games of LSU’s sweep at Mississippi State, helping the Tigers clinch their ninth straight series win in Starkville … Gervase worked a perfect 2.2 innings in two appearances over the weekend with two saves and six strikeouts … he worked the final inning of LSU’s 5-2 win on Friday night and retired the side in order while recording two strikeouts … Gervase pitched the final 1.2 innings of Saturday’s game, preserving a 4-3 LSU victory … the LSU pitching staff is No. 3 in the SEC in ERA (3.43); No. 3 in opponent batting average (.221); No. 5 in batters struck out (337); and No. 3 in fewest earned runs allowed (109).

USA Today Coaches Poll
April 11, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Tennessee (31), 31-1, 775, 1
2, Oregon State, 24-7, 691, 5
3, Miami, 26-6, 662, 11
4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 646, 4
5, Arkansas, 23-7, 631, 2
6, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 607, 7
7, Texas, 24-10, 598, 6
8, Virginia, 26-6, 558, 3
9, Notre Dame, 20-5, 531, 13
10, Georgia, 24-8, 442, 10
11, Louisville, 23-8, 420, 14
12, LSU, 23-9, 399, 16
13, UCLA, 22-9, 329, 17
14, Southern Miss, 23-8, 324, 24
15, Gonzaga, 21-8, 259, 18
16, Arizona, 22-10, 225, 9
17, Vanderbilt, 22-9, 205, 12
17, Florida, 21-11, 205, 22
19, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 175, NR
20, Texas State, 24-9, 148, 15
21, Connecticut, 24-7, 144, NR
22, Auburn, 22-10, 143, NR
23, Stanford, 17-10, 119, NR
24, Maryland, 25-7, 118, 23
25, Wake Forest, 25-7, 109, NR

Dropped Out
No. 8 Mississippi; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Texas Christian; No. 25 North Carolina State.

Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi 90; Texas Christian 78; Florida State 57; Virginia Tech 52; North Carolina 52; Mercer 42; Alabama 42; Georgia Tech 41; Rutgers 39; Oregon 39; North Carolina State 17; UC Santa Barbara 15; Liberty 15; Kennesaw St. 11; Wofford 10; Georgia St. 5; Georgia Southern 2; Davidson 2; Tulane 1; San Diego 1; Louisiana Tech 1.

 

D1Baseball.com Top 25
April 11, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1
2, Miami, 26-6, 8
3, Oregon State, 24-7, 5
4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 4
5, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 6
6, Arkansas, 23-7, 2
7, Texas, 24-10, 7
8, Virginia, 26-6, 3
9, Louisville, 23-8, 12
10, Notre Dame, 20-5, 13
11, Southern Miss, 23-8, 18
12, UCLA, 22-9, 15
13, Georgia, 24-8, 14
14, Gonzaga, 21-8, 17
15, LSU, 23-9, 19
16, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 24
17, Auburn, 22-10, NR
18, Connecticut, 24-7, 25
19, Texas State, 24-9, 10
20, Arizona, 22-10, 11
21, Virginia Tech, 20-8, NR
22, Stanford, 17-10, NR
23, Florida, 21-11, NR
24, Alabama, 21-12, NR
25, Ole Miss, 19-12, 9

Dropped Out
Vanderbilt, 22-9, 16
Florida State, 18-13, 20
NC State, 19-11, 21
North Carolina, 21-11, 22
TCU, 21-11, 23

 

Perfect Game Top 25
April 11, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1
2, Miami, 26-6, 8
3, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 5
4, Notre Dame, 20-5, 6
5, Oregon State, 24-7, 7
6, Texas Tech, 27-8, 3
7, Texas, 24-10, 9
8, Virginia, 26-6, 2
9, Arkansas, 23-7, 4
10, Gonzaga, 21-8, 15
11, Southern Miss, 23-8, 20
12, Louisville, 23-8, 12
13, UCLA, 22-9, 18
14, UCONN, 24-7, 21
15, LSU, 23-9, 22
16, Georgia, 24-8, 17
17, Virginia Tech, 20-8, 23
18, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 25
19, Auburn, 22-10, NR
20, Arizona, 22-10, 13
21, TCU, 22-11, 19
22, Oregon, 21-11, 24
23, Grand Canyon, 23-11, NR
24, Vanderbilt, 22-9, 11
25, Ole Miss, 19-12, 10

Dropped Out: #14 Texas State, #16 Florida State
Also Considered: Kennesaw State, Mercer, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Wofford, West Virginia

 

Collegiate Baseball Top 30
April 11, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1. Tennessee (31-1), 497, 1
2. Miami, Fla. (26-6), 493, 7
3. Louisville (23-8), 489, 4
4. Oklahoma St. (23-9), 486, 10
5. Virginia (26-6), 484, 2
6. Arkansas (23-7), 482, 3
7. Notre Dame (20-5), 479, 15
8. Texas Tech. (27-8), 477, 5
9. UCLA (22-9), 475, 12
10. Texas (24-10), 473, 11
11. Vanderbilt (22-9), 472, 6
12. Arizona (22-10), 469, 9
13. Georgia (24-8), 467, 13
14. Auburn (22-10), 464, 18
15. Stanford (17-10), 463, 16
16. Oregon St. (24-7), 460, 19
17. LSU (23-9), 459, 23
18. Texas St. (24-9), 456, 8
19. U.C. Santa Barbara (21-8), 454, 24
20. Florida (21-11), 453, NR
21. Oregon (21-11), 452, 21
22. Rutgers (25-6), 451, NR
23. Wake Forest (25-7), 448, NR
24. West Virginia (20-10), 445, NR
25. Connecticut (24-7), 443, NR
26. Cal Poly (20-12), 440, 17
27. Southern Mississippi (23-8), 439, 27
28. Gonzaga (21-8), 436, 28
29. Grand Canyon (23-11), 434, NR
30. Central Michigan (18-10), 431, NR

 

Baseball America Top 25
April 11, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1
2, Miami, 26-6, 9
3, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 4
4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 5
5, Oregon State, 24-7, 6
6, Virginia, 26-6, 2
7, Arkansas, 23-7, 3
8, Texas, 24-10, 10
9, Louisville, 23-8, 11
10, Notre Dame, 20-5, 12
11, Stanford, 17-10, 14
12, Georgia, 24-8, 17
13, UCLA, 22-9, 18
14, Southern Miss, 23-8, 22
15, Gonzaga, 21-8, 17
16, Arizona, 22-10, 10
17, Auburn, 22-10, 25
18, Texas State, 24-9, 16
19, Florida State, 18-13, 13
20, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 21
21, Oregon, 21-11, 23
22, Maryland, 25-7, 24
23, Wake Forest, 25-7, NR
24, LSU, 23-9, NR
25, Wofford, 24-9, NR

 

Related Stories

Pearson Powers LSU to Series Sweep in Starkville

Pearson Powers LSU to Series Sweep in Starkville

Freshman outfielder Josh Pearson blasts two homers and collects five RBI to clinch sweep at Mississippi State.
LSU-Lamar Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather Threat

LSU-Lamar Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather Threat

LSU officials will work to schedule a make-up game to be played later this season.
The Jay Johnson Show - Episode 3 (2022)

The Jay Johnson Show - Episode 3 (2022)