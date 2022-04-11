April 11 Baseball National Rankings, Report
Overall Record: 23-9
SEC: 7-5
Last Week’s Results (4-0)
April 5 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING (W, 16-3)
April 8 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State (W, 5-2)
April 9 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State (W, 4-3)
April 10 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State (W, 13-3)
This Week’s Schedule
April 12 (Tue.) – LAMAR, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 14 (Thu.) – at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 15 (Fri.) – at Arkansas 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
April 16 (Sat.) – at Arkansas, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Tigers Update
LSU recorded a midweek win over Grambling last Tuesday and posted a three-game SEC sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend … the sweep was LSU’s first in the SEC since March 2019 versus Kentucky and the Tigers’ first league sweep on the road since May 2017 at Mississippi State … the sweep also marked LSU’s ninth straight series win in Starkville; the Tigers last lost a series in Starkville in 2003 … the Tigers play host to Lamar this Tuesday before beginning Week 5 of SEC play at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday versus Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. … LSU, which is 7-5 in the SEC, is in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Division, one game behind first-place Arkansas (8-4).
Hitting Notes
True freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week as he led LSU to a series sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with two homers, six RBI and two runs scored … Pearson hit two homers and collected five RBI in Sunday’s 13-3 victory, which gave LSU its first SEC road sweep since May 2017, also at Mississippi State … his three-run homer in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie and propelled LSU to the victory … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 74 times at the halfway mark through 32 games of the regular season … the Tigers lead the nation in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 46 HBPs … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .303); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .536); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .421); runs scored (No. 2 – 286); base hits (No. 2 – 335); RBI (No. 2 – 267); doubles (No. 2 – 72); home runs (No. 4 – 57) and total bases (No. 2 – 592).
Pitching Notes
Right-hander Paul Gervase posted a save in each of the first two games of LSU’s sweep at Mississippi State, helping the Tigers clinch their ninth straight series win in Starkville … Gervase worked a perfect 2.2 innings in two appearances over the weekend with two saves and six strikeouts … he worked the final inning of LSU’s 5-2 win on Friday night and retired the side in order while recording two strikeouts … Gervase pitched the final 1.2 innings of Saturday’s game, preserving a 4-3 LSU victory … the LSU pitching staff is No. 3 in the SEC in ERA (3.43); No. 3 in opponent batting average (.221); No. 5 in batters struck out (337); and No. 3 in fewest earned runs allowed (109).
USA Today Coaches Poll
April 11, 2022
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Tennessee (31), 31-1, 775, 1
2, Oregon State, 24-7, 691, 5
3, Miami, 26-6, 662, 11
4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 646, 4
5, Arkansas, 23-7, 631, 2
6, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 607, 7
7, Texas, 24-10, 598, 6
8, Virginia, 26-6, 558, 3
9, Notre Dame, 20-5, 531, 13
10, Georgia, 24-8, 442, 10
11, Louisville, 23-8, 420, 14
12, LSU, 23-9, 399, 16
13, UCLA, 22-9, 329, 17
14, Southern Miss, 23-8, 324, 24
15, Gonzaga, 21-8, 259, 18
16, Arizona, 22-10, 225, 9
17, Vanderbilt, 22-9, 205, 12
17, Florida, 21-11, 205, 22
19, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 175, NR
20, Texas State, 24-9, 148, 15
21, Connecticut, 24-7, 144, NR
22, Auburn, 22-10, 143, NR
23, Stanford, 17-10, 119, NR
24, Maryland, 25-7, 118, 23
25, Wake Forest, 25-7, 109, NR
Dropped Out
No. 8 Mississippi; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Texas Christian; No. 25 North Carolina State.
Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi 90; Texas Christian 78; Florida State 57; Virginia Tech 52; North Carolina 52; Mercer 42; Alabama 42; Georgia Tech 41; Rutgers 39; Oregon 39; North Carolina State 17; UC Santa Barbara 15; Liberty 15; Kennesaw St. 11; Wofford 10; Georgia St. 5; Georgia Southern 2; Davidson 2; Tulane 1; San Diego 1; Louisiana Tech 1.
D1Baseball.com Top 25
April 11, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1
2, Miami, 26-6, 8
3, Oregon State, 24-7, 5
4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 4
5, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 6
6, Arkansas, 23-7, 2
7, Texas, 24-10, 7
8, Virginia, 26-6, 3
9, Louisville, 23-8, 12
10, Notre Dame, 20-5, 13
11, Southern Miss, 23-8, 18
12, UCLA, 22-9, 15
13, Georgia, 24-8, 14
14, Gonzaga, 21-8, 17
15, LSU, 23-9, 19
16, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 24
17, Auburn, 22-10, NR
18, Connecticut, 24-7, 25
19, Texas State, 24-9, 10
20, Arizona, 22-10, 11
21, Virginia Tech, 20-8, NR
22, Stanford, 17-10, NR
23, Florida, 21-11, NR
24, Alabama, 21-12, NR
25, Ole Miss, 19-12, 9
Dropped Out
Vanderbilt, 22-9, 16
Florida State, 18-13, 20
NC State, 19-11, 21
North Carolina, 21-11, 22
TCU, 21-11, 23
Perfect Game Top 25
April 11, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1
2, Miami, 26-6, 8
3, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 5
4, Notre Dame, 20-5, 6
5, Oregon State, 24-7, 7
6, Texas Tech, 27-8, 3
7, Texas, 24-10, 9
8, Virginia, 26-6, 2
9, Arkansas, 23-7, 4
10, Gonzaga, 21-8, 15
11, Southern Miss, 23-8, 20
12, Louisville, 23-8, 12
13, UCLA, 22-9, 18
14, UCONN, 24-7, 21
15, LSU, 23-9, 22
16, Georgia, 24-8, 17
17, Virginia Tech, 20-8, 23
18, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 25
19, Auburn, 22-10, NR
20, Arizona, 22-10, 13
21, TCU, 22-11, 19
22, Oregon, 21-11, 24
23, Grand Canyon, 23-11, NR
24, Vanderbilt, 22-9, 11
25, Ole Miss, 19-12, 10
Dropped Out: #14 Texas State, #16 Florida State
Also Considered: Kennesaw State, Mercer, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Wofford, West Virginia
Collegiate Baseball Top 30
April 11, 2022
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1. Tennessee (31-1), 497, 1
2. Miami, Fla. (26-6), 493, 7
3. Louisville (23-8), 489, 4
4. Oklahoma St. (23-9), 486, 10
5. Virginia (26-6), 484, 2
6. Arkansas (23-7), 482, 3
7. Notre Dame (20-5), 479, 15
8. Texas Tech. (27-8), 477, 5
9. UCLA (22-9), 475, 12
10. Texas (24-10), 473, 11
11. Vanderbilt (22-9), 472, 6
12. Arizona (22-10), 469, 9
13. Georgia (24-8), 467, 13
14. Auburn (22-10), 464, 18
15. Stanford (17-10), 463, 16
16. Oregon St. (24-7), 460, 19
17. LSU (23-9), 459, 23
18. Texas St. (24-9), 456, 8
19. U.C. Santa Barbara (21-8), 454, 24
20. Florida (21-11), 453, NR
21. Oregon (21-11), 452, 21
22. Rutgers (25-6), 451, NR
23. Wake Forest (25-7), 448, NR
24. West Virginia (20-10), 445, NR
25. Connecticut (24-7), 443, NR
26. Cal Poly (20-12), 440, 17
27. Southern Mississippi (23-8), 439, 27
28. Gonzaga (21-8), 436, 28
29. Grand Canyon (23-11), 434, NR
30. Central Michigan (18-10), 431, NR
Baseball America Top 25
April 11, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 31-1, 1
2, Miami, 26-6, 9
3, Oklahoma State, 23-9, 4
4, Texas Tech, 27-8, 5
5, Oregon State, 24-7, 6
6, Virginia, 26-6, 2
7, Arkansas, 23-7, 3
8, Texas, 24-10, 10
9, Louisville, 23-8, 11
10, Notre Dame, 20-5, 12
11, Stanford, 17-10, 14
12, Georgia, 24-8, 17
13, UCLA, 22-9, 18
14, Southern Miss, 23-8, 22
15, Gonzaga, 21-8, 17
16, Arizona, 22-10, 10
17, Auburn, 22-10, 25
18, Texas State, 24-9, 16
19, Florida State, 18-13, 13
20, Dallas Baptist, 21-10, 21
21, Oregon, 21-11, 23
22, Maryland, 25-7, 24
23, Wake Forest, 25-7, NR
24, LSU, 23-9, NR
25, Wofford, 24-9, NR