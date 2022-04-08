No. 24 Texas A&M Defeats No. 38 LSU, 7-0

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (13-9, 3-7 SEC) were defeated by No. 24 Texas A&M by a score of 7-0 on Friday night at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Tigers struck first in doubles as Gabriel Diaz Freire and Kent Hunter defeated the duo of Pierce Rollins/Guilio Perego 6-4. The Aggies brought it back as Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch defeated Ben Koch and Nick Watson by a score of 7-5 before No. 61 Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win over Vlad Lobak and Ronald Hohmann.

Singles

The Aggies kept their momentum from doubles into singles and grabbed all six courts. The Aggies claimed the first set on five of the six singles courts and began to collect straight set wins shortly after. Raphael Perot defeated Lobak by a score of 6-1, 6-0 to start things off before Luke Casper grabbed the next singles point moments later with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Boris Kozlov. Texas A&M clinched the match as Matthis Ross narrowly edged Joao Graca in a second set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6(4). Perego came from behind to beat doubles foe Diaz Freire in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, before the final match of the night at court one ended in a ten-point tiebreaker. No. 80 Schachter secured the 7-0 victory for the visiting Aggies as he defeated No. 33 Hohmann 7-5, (3)6-7, 1-0 (10-60.

Up Next

The Tigers will host for the final weekend of the regular season, starting with a match against Kentucky at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 15th.

#24 Texas A&M 7, #38 LSU 0

Singles competition

#80 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #33 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5, 6-7, 1-0 (10-6) Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-1, 6-0 #104 Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

#61 Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Vlad Lobak/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5 Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Pierce Rollins/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-4 Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Ben Koch/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5