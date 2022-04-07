Tigers Set to Host No. 28 Texas A&M Aggies

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team (13-8 overall, 3-6 SEC) welcomes the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies to town on Friday, April 8, at 5:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU is looking to bounce back from the SEC gauntlet last weekend, where the Tigers fell to No. 1 Florida, 7-0, and No. 9 Georgia, 4-0.

In the April 6 ITA Ranks, LSU stayed pat, coming in at No. 38 as a team. Ronald Hohmann is the lone Tiger in individual ranks, coming in at No. 33 in singles.

For this Friday’s match, the first 50 fans will receive a free LSU Tennis T-Shirt.

Scouting the Aggies

A&M comes to Baton Rouge holding an 18-10 overall record with a 5-3 record in SEC play. The Aggies’ resume so far consists of a flawless ITA Kickoff Weekend, defeating No. 23 UCLA and No. 12 Arizona. In SEC play, they have a notable victory over No. 8 Georgia and losses to No. 4 Tennessee, No. 12 Kentucky, and Auburn. The Aggies have two ranked singles players in No. 80 Noah Schachter (15-19 overall) and No. 105 Guido Marson (17-5 overall). In doubles, Texas A&M holds the No. 60 & 61 duos in Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter and Schachter/Kenner Taylor.

