Soccer Hosts Baylor On Saturday

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer will host Baylor on Saturday afternoon (April 9) at LSU Soccer Stadium as part of LSU Athletics celebration of 50 Years of Women’s Athletics. First kick is set for 1 p.m. CT and admission is free.

Fans will be treated to Q&A session following the match with legendary LSU Gymnastics coach, D-D- Breaux, LSU soccer head coach Sian Hudson, and Baylor head coach Michelle Lenard. Breaux will serve as host of the discussion while Hudson and Lenard will discuss how far women’s athletics have advanced, and how much more there is to accomplish.

Gates will open at 12 p.m. CT as the teams will begin warming up shortly after that. The Q&A session with Breaux, Hudson, and Lenard is set to coincide with a crawfish boil following the conclusion of the exhibition match against Baylor.

This is LSU’s fourth of six spring exhibition matches. Fans will have one more chance to see the Tigers in action this spring at home as LSU hosts Northwestern State on Friday (April 15). The final spring exhibition match will take place on Saturday (April 23) in Oxford, Miss., against Ole Miss.

Directly support LSU Soccer by contributing to the Soccer Excellence Fund today!