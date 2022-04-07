No. 21/23 LSU Travels for Series at Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 21/23 LSU (22-15, 3-6 SEC) softball team gears up for its three-game series at Texas A&M (23-12, 2-7 SEC) April 8-10 at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

First pitch Friday will be at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Saturday’s 2 p.m. CT start. The series will conclude with a noon CT start time. All games will be streamed on SECN+ and Patrick Wright will call each game on the LSU Sports Radio Network on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge area.

LSU is looking to snap its four-game losing streak after suffering three losses to Kentucky last weekend. The Tigers opened conference play against three top 10 programs and have the No. 6 toughest strength of schedule and No. 26 RPI entering the weekend.

The Tigers currently have a .295 batting average behind 282 hits (No. 5 in SEC) and 201 RBIs. They are also patient at the plate, ranking No. 2 in the SEC, and No. 7 in the country in walks. In SEC play, LSU is batting .283 with 70 hits, 47 runs, and 44 RBIs. Defensively, the Tigers have a 2.64 ERA (No. 5 in SEC) and hold their opponents’ batting average to .227 behind 195 strikeouts.

Sophomore and leadoff hitter Danieca Coffey leads LSU with a .408 batting average, 49 hits (No. 2 in SEC), and eight stolen bases. Sophomore Ciara Briggs is behind her with a .407 batting average and ranks No. 3 in the league with 48 hits and leads the team with 36 runs scored (No. 5 in SEC). Junior Georgia Clark has a .291 batting average and leads the SEC with 44 RBIs, a mark that stands at No. 5 in the NCAA. She also has a team-high 11 home runs and has a .670 slugging percentage.

Junior Ali Kilponen is 11-4 on the rubber this season and has a 2.31 ERA with 85 strikeouts (No. 8 in SEC) in 97.0 innings pitched. Kilponen has four shutouts, one no-hitter, nine complete games, and one save this season. Senior utility player Shelbi Sunseri has a 5-6 record in the circle with a 2.55 ERA and 46 strikeouts. She also has one save and one shutout, while hitting .267 with 23 hits, 10 home runs, and 25 RBIs. Sunseri ranks No. 3 all-time with 43 career home runs as an LSU Tiger. True freshman Raelin Chaffin is 4-1 this season and has logged 34 strikeouts, walked nine batters, has two complete games and one shutout in nine appearances this season. Chaffin has a 3.05 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched.

THE LINEUP

LSU leads Texas A&M 16-8 in the all-time series. The Tigers won last season’s three-game series, 2-1 and is 6-3 in the series dating back to 2018.

The Aggies are on a five-game winning streak after defeating Incarnate Word in a midweek game and took three games from Abilene Christian last weekend. TAMU is 2-7 in SEC play with a pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents after a 5-0 shutout against then-No. 5 Florida March 19, and the other coming in the series finale against then-No. 17 Georgia, 16-8 on March 27. TAMU has a .302 batting average with 267 hits, and 198 RBIs. The Aggies also have a 2.79 ERA (No. 7 in SEC) and has 211 strikeouts this season.

Senior Haley Lee leads the SEC and ranks No. 6 in the NCAA with a .495 batting average. Lee has a league-leading .617 on-base parentage behind 48 hits, 33 RBIs, and eight home runs – all of which leads the team. Freshman Koko Wooley follows with a .360 average in 111 at-bats and has 40 hits, 10 RBIs, and ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 22 stolen bases. Senior Makinzy Herzog (6-2) leads the league with a 0.82 ERA (No. 8 in NCAA) in 51.1 innings pitched, striking out 73 batters while allowing 30 hits and 22 walks. Herzog has six complete games, three shutouts, and is holding opposing batters to a .164 batting average. Freshman Emiley Kennedy (8-6) is the only pitcher with more innings pitched at 77.1 and has a 2.35 ERA with 67 strikeouts, giving up 54 hits, 36 runs, and 38 walks.

ON DECK

LSU returns to Tiger Park April 14-16 to take on South Carolina with Saturday’s series finale airing on SEC Network.

