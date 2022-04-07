Manda Fine Meats Becomes 'Official Smoked Sausage of LSU Athletics'

BATON ROUGE — LSU Sports Properties is proud to announce Manda Fine Meats as the “Official Smoked Sausage of LSU Athletics.” Manda Fine Meats, a third-generation family owned company, has served the Louisiana community for 75 years.

“As our company celebrates its 75th year in business this fall, we could not be more pleased to be doing so as the official smoked sausage of LSU Athletics,” said Bobby Yarborough, CEO of Manda Fine Meats. “Manda feels the true grit and hard work of our founders and current team members mirror the true grit and hard work of LSU student athletes.”

Manda Fine Meats products will be featured at all LSU Athletics’ venues, along with field and arena signage and an interactive fan feature on the LSU Sports Mobile App that will begin during the 2022 baseball season.

“LSU Athletics congratulates Manda Fine Meats on their 75th anniversary and looks forward to building on this partnership for years to come,” said General Manager of LSU Sports Properties Lance Burgos. “As a long-time local favorite to the best fans in college athletics, bringing Manda into the LSU Athletics family was a strategic and natural alliance in our effort to create unforgettable moments for LSU fans.”

About Manda Fine Meats

Manda Fine Meats is a family-owned and operated business, since 1947, specializing in Smoked Sausage, Cracklins, Andouille, Boudin, Cajun Deli Meats and Hog Head Cheese. Manda products can be found in retailers in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama. Additionally, Manda supplies businesses in food service and institutional settings nation-wide. For more information about Manda Fine Meats and to see where its products are sold, visit mandafinemeats.com.

About Playfly Sports/LSU Sports Properties

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly’s insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com