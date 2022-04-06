BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a profile by correspondent Paul Boron on redshirt freshman LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he begins competition this spring for the starting job.

The show then features an update from coach Brian Kelly as he discusses the first week of spring football practice and the implementation of his system.

Boron also provides a profile of beach volleyball duo Kylie DeBerg and Holly Carlton, who have helped lead the Tigers to a No. 5 national ranking.

Tiger Tracks concludes with an inside look at All-American and Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu’s recent visit with the LSU football team.