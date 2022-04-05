Week Eight Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll, and No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 117 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. Last weekend LSU loss three games against No. 8/12 Kentucky, marking its third consecutive series against a Top 10 program since opening SEC play. LSU currently has a No. 25 RPI ranking and has the No. 6 toughest strength of schedule.

The Tigers gathered 133 points in the NFCA poll and 73 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU will trek to College Station, Texas for a three-game series at Texas A&M April 8-10.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 5 (Week 8)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (23), 623 pts, 32-0, No. 1 UCLA (2), 598 pts, 31-3, No. 2 Florida State, 577 pts, 35-2, No. 3 Alabama, 537 pts, 30-5, No. 4 Virginia Tech, 518 pts, 27-3, No. 5 Florida, 453 pts, 30-6, No. 7 Oklahoma State, 446 pts, 28-6, No. 8 Northwestern, 442 pts, 24-5, No. 6 Arkansas, 408 pts, 24-7, No. 9 Duke, 398 pts, 28-5, No. 10 Tennessee, 375 pts, 25-10, No. 11 Kentucky, 354 pts, 25-8, No. 12 Arizona State, 299 pts, 25-5, No. 15 Oregon, 278 pts, 24-8, No. 13 Washington, 274 pts, 22-11, No. 14 Georgia, 234 pts, 31-6, No. 18

T17. Auburn, 222 pts, 29-6, No. 17

T17. Clemson, 222 pts, 25-10, No. 16

Texas, 200 pts, 29-10-1, No. 19 UCF, 129 pts, 29-10, No. 20 Michigan, 128 pts, 20-11, No. 22 Oregon State, 104 pts, 29-8, No. 23 LSU, 73 pts, 22-15, No. 21 Arizona, 36 pts, 20-12, No. 24 Missouri, 36 pts, 22-13, No. 25

Receiving Votes: Ohio State (23), Mississippi State (14), Notre Dame (14), South Florida (14), Stanford (14), Ole Miss (11), Creighton (10), Nebraska (8), Louisiana (6), San Diego State (6), Georgia Tech (5), Wisconsin (4), USC Upstate (3), Boise State (2), Utah (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 5 (Week 8)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 32-0, No. 1

2 Florida State, 764 pts, 35-2, No. 2

3 UCLA, 736 pts, 31-3, No. 3

4 Virginia Tech, 691 pts, 27-3, No. 5

5 Alabama, 682 pts, 30-5, No. 4

6 Oklahoma State, 639 pts, 28-6, No. 6

7 Florida, 588 pts, 30-6, No. 7

8 Kentucky, 559 pts, 25-8, No. 8

9 Northwestern, 536 pts, 24-5, No. 9

10 Arkansas, 509 pts, 24-7, No. 10

11 Washington, 457 pts, 22-11, No. 11

12 Tennessee, 421 pts, 25-10, No. 13

13 Duke, 410 pts, 28-5, No. 14

14 Oregon, 394 pts, 24-8, No. 12

15 Georgia, 366 pts, 31-6, No. 15

16 Arizona State, 339 pts, 25-5, No. 16

17 Auburn, 304 pts, 29-6 No. 17

18 Clemson, 269 pts, 25-10, No. 18

19 Texas, 179 pts, 29-10-1, No. 21

20 Arizona, 143 pts, 20-10, No. 19

21 LSU, 133 pts, 22-15, No. 20

22 Michigan, 124 pts, 20-11, No. 23

23 UCF, 105 pts, 29-10, No. 22

24 Missouri, 85 pts, 22-13, No. 24

25 Notre Dame, 72 pts, 27-7, No. 25

Receiving Votes: Louisiana (30), Oregon State (30), USC Upstate (11), Stanford (9), Ohio State (6), Wisconsin (4), Boise State (2), UNLV (1), USF (7), Western Kentucky (1).

