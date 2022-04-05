Shop
Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball Rises to No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE– The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved up to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers defeated then ranked No. 5 LMU and No. 9 Hawaii over the weekend at the UCLA Invitational in California. These victories helped them move up one spot from No. 6 in last week’s poll. The team currently sits at 21-6 on the season.

Next up, LSU will travel to Tallahassee for the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State. The Tigers will play No. 15 FIU and No. 2 FSU on Friday and No. 2 TCU and No. 19 Stetson on Saturday before returning home.

2022 AVCA POLL:

Rank    School (First-Place Votes)     Points  Record

1          Southern California (14)        317      19-1

2          TCU (1)                                  303      28-1

3          UCLA (1)                               292      21-2

4          Florida State                           258      19-5

5          LSU                                        255      21-6    

6          Loyola Marymount                251      19-3

7          Grand Canyon                         218      16-4

8          Hawai’i                                    203      17-10

9          Stanford                                  181      13-6

10        Florida Atlantic                      165      15-8

11        Cal Poly                                  132      17-11

12        California                               131      19-6

13        Georgia State                          129      14-11

14        Long Beach State                   127      12-10

15        Florida International               106      15-5

16        Pepperdine                              72        16-7

17        Arizona                                   69        14-5

18        South Carolina                        68        13-8

19        Stetson                                     43        12-12

20        Florida Gulf Coast                  12        18-5

Others receiving votes: UC Davis (10), Arizona State (6), Tulane (4), North Florida (3), and Utah (2).

Next Poll: April 12

