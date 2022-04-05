LSU Beach Volleyball Rises to No. 5 in AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE– The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved up to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
The Tigers defeated then ranked No. 5 LMU and No. 9 Hawaii over the weekend at the UCLA Invitational in California. These victories helped them move up one spot from No. 6 in last week’s poll. The team currently sits at 21-6 on the season.
Next up, LSU will travel to Tallahassee for the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State. The Tigers will play No. 15 FIU and No. 2 FSU on Friday and No. 2 TCU and No. 19 Stetson on Saturday before returning home.
2022 AVCA POLL:
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record
1 Southern California (14) 317 19-1
2 TCU (1) 303 28-1
3 UCLA (1) 292 21-2
4 Florida State 258 19-5
5 LSU 255 21-6
6 Loyola Marymount 251 19-3
7 Grand Canyon 218 16-4
8 Hawai’i 203 17-10
9 Stanford 181 13-6
10 Florida Atlantic 165 15-8
11 Cal Poly 132 17-11
12 California 131 19-6
13 Georgia State 129 14-11
14 Long Beach State 127 12-10
15 Florida International 106 15-5
16 Pepperdine 72 16-7
17 Arizona 69 14-5
18 South Carolina 68 13-8
19 Stetson 43 12-12
20 Florida Gulf Coast 12 18-5
Others receiving votes: UC Davis (10), Arizona State (6), Tulane (4), North Florida (3), and Utah (2).
Next Poll: April 12