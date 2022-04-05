LSU Beach Volleyball Rises to No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE– The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved up to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers defeated then ranked No. 5 LMU and No. 9 Hawaii over the weekend at the UCLA Invitational in California. These victories helped them move up one spot from No. 6 in last week’s poll. The team currently sits at 21-6 on the season.

Next up, LSU will travel to Tallahassee for the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State. The Tigers will play No. 15 FIU and No. 2 FSU on Friday and No. 2 TCU and No. 19 Stetson on Saturday before returning home.

2022 AVCA POLL:

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record

1 Southern California (14) 317 19-1

2 TCU (1) 303 28-1

3 UCLA (1) 292 21-2

4 Florida State 258 19-5

5 LSU 255 21-6

6 Loyola Marymount 251 19-3

7 Grand Canyon 218 16-4

8 Hawai’i 203 17-10

9 Stanford 181 13-6

10 Florida Atlantic 165 15-8

11 Cal Poly 132 17-11

12 California 131 19-6

13 Georgia State 129 14-11

14 Long Beach State 127 12-10

15 Florida International 106 15-5

16 Pepperdine 72 16-7

17 Arizona 69 14-5

18 South Carolina 68 13-8

19 Stetson 43 12-12

20 Florida Gulf Coast 12 18-5

Others receiving votes: UC Davis (10), Arizona State (6), Tulane (4), North Florida (3), and Utah (2).

Next Poll: April 12