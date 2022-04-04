LSU's Baggett Fourth In Auburn Individual

Shop
Women's Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Presley Baggett fired a 1-under round of 71 in the second round to finish fourth in the Auburn Individual Tournament held Monday at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Alabama.

The 30-player field played 36 holes and Tuesday’s final round was canceled because of the forecast of inclement weather.

Baggett posted rounds of 75-71 to finish at 2-over 146. The senior moved up six spots in the second round to fourth.

Baggett opened with birdies on her second and third hole of the day (the par 5 15th and the par 3 16th) and also birdied the par 4 sixth and par 5 eighth for her 1-under round. Her six birdies for the two rounds was tied for second most in the competition.

The event was won by Auburn’s Kaleigh Telfer who had rounds of 2-under 70 and 3-under 69 for a 5-under 139. She won by two shots over Anna Foster of Auburn at 3-under 141.

LSU’s Jessica Bailey also recorded a top 10 finish with rounds of 75 and 74 for 5-over par total of 149. Bailey had four birdies in her play, three in the second round. Bailey finished in a tie for 8th place.

LSU Scores
4 Presley Baggett – 75-71 – 146 +2
T8 Jessica Bailey – 75-74 – 149 +5
T26 Alden Wallace – 80-81 –161 +17

