April 4 LSU Baseball Report, Rankings

April 4, 2022

Overall Record: 19-9

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

March 29 (Tue.) – UL MONROE (W, 15-4)

March 31 (Thu.) – AUBURN (L, 5-6)

April 1 (Fri.) – AUBURN (W, 9-2)

April 2 (Sat.) – AUBURN (L, 4-6)

This Week’s Schedule

April 5 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 8 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

April 9 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 10 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU posted a midweek win over UL Monroe last Tuesday and captured one of three games versus Auburn over the weekend … the Tigers play host to Grambling State this Tuesday before beginning Week 4 of SEC play at 7 p.m. CT Friday versus Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. … LSU, which is 4-5 in the SEC, is in a four-way tie for third place in the Western Division, three games behind first-place Arkansas (7-2).

Hitting Notes

Sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry was LSU’s leading hitter in four games last week, batting .429 (6-for-14) with three RBI and four runs scored … sophomore shortstop Cade Doughty hit .389 (7-for-18) with two doubles, one homer, three RBI and five runs … sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski hit .385 (5-for-13) with one homer, two RBI and runs … sophomore designated hitter Brayden Jobert batted .353 (6-for-17) with one double, three homers, nine RBI and five runs … Jobert launched two homers and drove in seven runs last Tuesday to lead LSU to a 15-4 win over UL Monroe … Jobert became the first LSU player to collect seven RBI in a game since March 17, 2017, when Antoine Duplantis recorded seven RBI versus Georgia … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 70 times at the halfway mark (28 games) of the regular season … the Tigers lead the nation in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC teams in that category are Auburn and Kentucky, each with 42 HBPs … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 3 – .300; slugging percentage (No. 2 – .522); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .419); runs scored (No. 2 – 248); base hits (No. 4 – 290); RBI (No. 2 – 232); doubles (No. 2 – 63); home runs (No. 4 – 47) and total bases (No. 2 – 504).

Pitching Notes

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard defeated Auburn last Friday, blanking the visiting Tigers during his 5.1 innings outing … Hilliard limited Auburn to no runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Eric Reyzelman made three appearances on the mound last week, recording 4.2 shutout innings with three hits, no walks and eight strikeouts … sophomore left-hander Riley Cooper fired 3.2 shutout innings over two appearances with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Bryce Collins worked 3.2 scoreless innings in relief on Thursday versus Auburn, allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts … graduate right-hander Trent Vietmeier made two appearances and recorded 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit, three walks and five strikeouts … the LSU pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC in ERA (3.57); No. 4 in opponent batting average (.217); No. 5 in batters struck out (287); and No. 4 in fewest earned runs allowed (100).

USA Today Coaches Poll

April 4, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Tennessee (31), 27-1, 775, 1

2, Arkansas, 21-5, 724, 2

3, Virginia, 25-3, 702, 3

4, Texas Tech, 24-6, 661, 6

5, Oregon State, 20-7, 601, 4

6, Texas, 21-9, 563, 8

7, Oklahoma State, 20-8, 530, 9

8, Mississippi, 19-8, 527, 10

9, Arizona, 21-7, 490, 15

10, Georgia, 22-6, 478, 17

11, Miami, 21-6, 477, 19

12, Vanderbilt, 20-7, 442, 5

13, Notre Dame, 16-5, 416, 16

14, Louisville, 21-7, 331, 14

15, Texas State, 23-6, 308, 20

16, LSU, 19-9, 245, 12

17, UCLA, 19-8, 213, NR

18, Gonzaga, 18-7, 180, 23

19, Florida State, 16-11, 176, 7

20, North Carolina, 20-8, 171, 18

21, TCU, 19-9, 169, 11

22, Florida, 18-10, 151, 12

23, Maryland, 22-6, 105, 23

24, Southern Miss, 19-8, 101, NR

25, NC State, 18-9, 98, NR

Dropped Out

No. 21 Georgia Tech; No. 22 Oregon; No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

Others Receiving Votes

Georgia Tech 84; Stanford 81; Wake Forest 53; Oregon 50; Connecticut 36; Dallas Baptist 29; Mercer 21; Auburn 17; Rutgers 14; Liberty 11; San Diego 10; Kennesaw St. 9; Georgia Southern 6; Clemson 6; Southern Illinois 3; Davidson 3; Purdue 2; Georgia St. 2; Wofford 1; UC Santa Barbara 1; Tulane 1; Indiana State 1.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

April 4, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 27-1, 1

2, Arkansas, 21-5, 2

3, Virginia, 25-3, 4

4, Texas Tech, 24-6, 7

5, Oregon State, 20-7, 3

6, Oklahoma State, 20-8, 6

7, Texas, 21-9, 8

8, Miami, 21-6, 17

9, Ole Miss, 19-8, 10

10, Texas State, 23-6, 20

11, Arizona, 21-7, 15

12, Louisville, 21-7, 11

13, Notre Dame, 16-5, 16

14, Georgia, 22-6, 23

15, UCLA, 19-8, NR

16, Vanderbilt, 20-7, 9

17, Gonzaga, 18-7, 24

18, Southern Miss, 19-8, NR

19, LSU, 19-9, 13

20, Florida State, 16-11, 5

21, NC State, 18-9, NR

22, North Carolina, 20-8, 18

23, TCU, 19-9, 12

24, Dallas Baptist, 17-10, 19

25, Connecticut, 19-7, 25

Dropped Out

Florida, 18-10, 14

Oregon, 18-10, 21

Georgia Tech, 18-11, 22

Perfect Game Top 25

April 4, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 27-1, 1

2, Virginia, 25-3, 3

3, Texas Tech, 24-6, 4

4, Arkansas, 21-5, 6

5, Oklahoma State, 20-8, 2

6, Notre Dame, 16-5, 13

7, Oregon State, 20-7, 5

8, Miami, 21-6, 14

9, Texas, 21-9, 9

10, Ole Miss, 19-8, 11

11, Vanderbilt, 20-7, 7

12, Louisville, 21-7, 12

13, Arizona, 21-7, 24

14, Texas State, 23-6, 20

15, Gonzaga, 18-7, 25

16, Florida State, 16-11, 8

17, Georgia, 22-6, NR

18, UCLA, 19-8, NR

19, TCU, 19-9, 10

20, Southern Miss, 19-8, NR

21, UCONN, 19-7, 19

22, LSU, 19-9, 15

23, Virginia Tech, 17-7, NR

24, Oregon, 18-10, 16

25, Dallas Baptist, 17-10, 17

Also Considered: Auburn, Cal Poly, Mercer, UC Santa Barbara, West Virginia

Dropped Out: #18 Florida, #21 Louisiana Tech, #22 North Carolina, #23 Georgia Tech