Three LSU Golfers Taking Part In Auburn Individual

BATON ROUGE – Three LSU women’s golfers will take part in a unique college tournament starting Monday at the Auburn Individual event at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Alabama.

The event features 30 individual players from seven schools playing 36 holes Monday and 18 more on Tuesday to decide the winner. There is no team score, just an individual competition.

LSU will send its three senior members of the roster – Alden Wallace, Presley Baggett and Jessica Bailey.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. with the second round to immediately follow after the conclusion of the first.

The course will play at 6,250 yards and a par of 72.

Bailey has played 12 rounds for the Tigers this season with a 75.50 scoring average, while Wallace in nine rounds is averaging 75.50. Baggett, who was a late replacement for Carla Tejedo in the Clemson Invitational win, averaged 78.00 in that tournament.

Live scoring for the event can be found at Golfstat.com.