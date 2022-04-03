No. 6 LSU Defeats No. 9 Hawaii, Splits Sunday Matches at UCLA Invitational

Manhattan Beach, California- The No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team split its Sunday matches at the UCLA Invitational in California to conclude its weekend on the West Coast.

The Tigers started off the day by defeating No. 9 Hawaii, 3-2. Later in the day, No. 6 LSU faced off against No. 1 UCLA. The Tigers battled the Bruins down to the wire, but ultimately lost, 3-2.

While on the West Coast, LSU picked up wins against No. 5 LMU and No. 9 Hawaii while falling to No. 3 USC and No. 1 UCLA. The Tigers now sit at 21-6 on the season as they head back to Baton Rouge

“I think it was a really fun and successful trip,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We got close to beating some really good teams and we came through in some matches that could’ve easily gone the other way. Overall, it’s always fun to play in California against great competition.”

Next up, the Tigers will travel to Tallahassee next weekend for the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State. While there, LSU will play FIU and Florida State on Friday and TCU and Stetson on Saturday to conclude the weekend.

In the first match of the day, No. 6 LSU defeated No. 9 Hawaii, 3-2. On Court 1, Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken won the first set, 21-13, but fell in the next two, 21-11 and 21-19. On Court 4, Melia Lindner and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope lost the first set, 21-19, but battled to win the second, 21-14, ultimately falling in the third though, 15-10.

On Court 2, Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew won in straight sets, 21-14 and 21-12. On Court 3, Holly Carlton and Reilly Allred dropped the first set, 21-16, but battled back and won the next two, 22-20 and 15-13. On Court 5, Grace Seits and Ellie Shank won 21-15 and 21-12 as the Tigers took the victory.

In its second match of the day, LSU faced off against No. 1 UCLA. The match came down to the final set on Court 3, with the Tigers losing, 3-2. On Court 1, Bauman and Bracken lost both sets by a score of 21-16. On Court 3, Carlton and Allred won the first set, 22-20, but lost the next two, 21-16 and 15-13. On Court 4, Seits and Shank won the first set, 21-19, but fell in the next two, 21-15 and 15-10.

On Court 2, Deberg and Greene-Agnew lost the first set, 21-18, but bounced back and won the next two, 21-16 and 15-8. On Court 5, Allison Coens and Lara Boos won the first set, 21-19, dropped the second, 21-19, but won the third, 15-9.

No. 6 LSU 3, No. 9 Hawaii 2

Brooke Van Sickle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Bella Bauman/Parker Bracken (LSU) 13-21, 21-11, 21-19 Kelli Greene-Agnew/Kylie Deberg (LSU) def. Kylin Loker/Sarah Penner (UH) 21-14, 21-12 Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) 16-21, 22-20, 15-13 Megan Widener/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Melia Lindner/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) 21-19, 14-21, 15-10 Grace Seits/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Ilihia Huddleston/Riley Wagoner (UH) 21-15, 21-12

Ext. Sierra Caffo/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Lea Kruse/Amirah Ali (UH) 21-15, 21-17

No. 6 LSU 2, No. 1 UCLA 3

Lexy Denaburg/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Bella Bauman/Parker Bracken (LSU) 21-16, 21-16 Kylie Deberg/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Lea Monkhouse/Rileigh Powers (UCLA) 19-21, 21-16, 15-8 Jaden Whitmarsh/Devon Newberry (UCLA) def. Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) 20-22, 20-16, 15-13 Natalie Myszkowski/Sophie Moore (UCLA) def. Grace Seits/Ellie Shank (LSU) 19-21, 21-15, 15-10

Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Marlie Monserez/Jessie Smith (UCLA) 21-19, 19-21, 15-9

Ext. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Pani Napoleon/Tessa Van Winkle (UCLA) 22-20, 21-18