LSU Falls to No. 9 Auburn, 6-1

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-11, 3-7 SEC) were defeated by the No. 9 Auburn Tigers (17-3, 8-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Selling Points

“We had a tremendous battle against a tough Auburn team,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We played at a high level in certain spots today and we’re thrilled Taylor (Bridges) had a great win today in singles. We’re close to breaking through as our team’s level is rising, we just need to handle some match situations better. We’re going to finish our year positively and with momentum, and we’ll be ready to battle one of the best teams in the country in Texas A&M on senior day on Friday.”

Doubles Results

Rania Azziz and Ena Babic marked their first match together as a duo with a win as they came out on top in a close match over Carolyn Ansari and Madeline Meredith by a score of 6-4 at the No. 3 doubles spot.

The opposing Tigers responded moments later as Adeline Flach and Georgie Axon bested the LSU duo of Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz by a score of 6-3 at the No. 2.

The doubles point was clinched at the No. 1 for Auburn, where No. 22 Selin Ovunc and Ariana Arseneault came out on top over Taylor Bridges and Safiya Carrington. The Auburn duo got off to a great start but found their lead quickly shortened as the LSU duo stayed in contention and eventually caught up, requiring a tiebreaker to decide the court. The Auburn Tigers took an early lead and maintained control of the tiebreaker on their way to a 7-4 win to grab the point.

Singles Results

Auburn took a 2-0 lead on the afternoon after Yu Chen defeated Azziz by a score of 6-4, 6-1, at the No. 6 singles spot.

The lead was extended to 3-0 with a win at the No. 5 as Axon defeated doubles foe Rabinowitz in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

The match was clinched by Auburn at the No. 3, where No. 81 Ansari defeated No. 94 Babic. Ansari and Babic played an even first set that Ansari narrowly edged out by a score of 7-5 before going to win the second set 6-3 to secure the straight set win and grab the important fourth point of the match for Auburn.

The opposing Tigers made it 5-0 only moments later as No. 59 Arseneault defeated Geissler at the No. 2. Arseneault outlasted Geissler in a dicey first set to win 7-5 and carried momentum into the second set, which she went on to win 6-3.

LSU grabbed its lone point of the afternoon at the No. 4, where Bridges defeated Flach in straight sets. Bridges enjoyed a strong first set as she only dropped two games to win 6-2. The second set was a much closer affair as both players traded points and had multiple games go all the way to 40-40. Bridges maintained her cool and grabbed big points when she needed them as she edged Flach 7-5 to secure her sixth singles win of the year.

The final point of the afternoon went to Auburn as No. 65 Ovunc defeated No. 70 Carrington in a ranked battle at No. 1. Carrington narrowly edged Ovunc in the first set by a score of 7-5 before the Auburn player responded with a 6-1 win in the second set to force a third. Ovunc took an early lead in the third set and did not look back as she went on to win 6-2 to finalize the team score at 6-1 on the day.

Up Next

LSU will host No. 7 Texas A&M for the final home match of the season at noon CT on Friday, April 8th.

#9 Auburn 6, #64 LSU 1

Singles competition

#65 Selin Ovunc (AU) def. #70 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 #59 Ariana Arseneault (AU) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 7-5, 6-3 #81 Carolyn Ansari (AU) def. #94 Ena Babic (LSU) 7-5, 6-3 Taylor Bridges (LSU) def. Adeline Flach (AU) 6-2, 7-5 Georgie Axon (AU) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 Yu Chen (AU) def. Rania Azziz (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

#22 Selin Ovunc/Ariana Arseneault (AU) def. Taylor Bridges/Safiya Carrington (LSU) 7-6 (7-4) Adeline Flach/Georgie Axon (AU) def. Mia Rabinowitz/Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3 Ena Babic/Rania Azziz (LSU) def. Carolyn Ansari/Madeline Meredith (AU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Auburn 17-3 (8-1 SEC); National ranking #9

LSU 4-11 (3-7 SEC); National ranking #64

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,5,3,2,4,1)

Official: Richie Weaver