No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball Travels to California for UCLA Invitational

Manhattan Beach, California- The No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team travels to California on Friday to participate in the UCLA Invitational held at Manhattan Beach.

“We are looking forward to playing in California again,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We love to come out to Manhattan Beach and play. Obviously, we won’t have any easy matchups and it’s a great opportunity to continue to grow as a team. We’re looking forward to playing top programs in a great setting with great fans.”

While on the West Coast, the Tigers will play four matches over the weekend before heading home. On Saturday, No. 6 LSU will take on No. 3 USC at 11 a.m. CT and No. 5 LMU at 3 p.m. On Sunday, LSU will face No. 9 Hawaii at 10:30 a.m. and No. 1 UCLA at 2:30 p.m. to finish the weekend. Fans can follow @LSUBeachVB on Twitter for in-match score updates.

LSU currently sits at 19-4 on the season and is coming off hosting the LSU Beach Invitational where the team picked up three wins.