Softball Midweek Game Against McNeese Postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, Wednesday’s midweek game against McNeese State has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.

The Tigers return to the diamond for a three-game series against No. 8/12 Kentucky April 1-3 at Tiger Park. Saturday, April 2 is the annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game and has been elevated to be televised on ESPN with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch. The SEC softball community will be united on Saturday when all 13 teams participate in the “All for Alex” campaign to honor the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox. Teams will wear teal of teal accents on Saturday as the entire league recognizes her impact on the softball community nationwide and in the fight against ovarian cancer.

Prior to the game Saturday will be the Geaux Teal Walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT and starting from Tiger Park. After the walk, food, music, and fun will be provided at Tiger Park. Fans can register to participate in the walk and make donations at www.geauxteal.com.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.