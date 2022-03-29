Week Seven Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll, and No. 21 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 116 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU went 2-2 last week with a no-hitter victory in the midweek game against Nicholls and took one game in the three-game series at No. 8/10 Arkansas.

The Tigers collected 175 points in the NFCA poll and 141 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU will host McNeese State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 before welcoming No. 8/12 Kentucky April 1-3.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 29 (Week 7)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (24), 624 pts, 29-0, No. 1 UCLA (1), 593 pts, 28-3, No. 2 Florida State, 572 pts, 30-2, No. 3 Alabama, 552 pts, 28-4, No. 4 Virginia Tech, 534 pts, 25-3, No. 5 Northwestern, 447 pts, 22-4, No. 9 Florida, 440 pts, 27-5, No. 6 Oklahoma State, 419 pts, 24-6, No. 10 Arkansas, 414 pts, 21-6, No. 8 Duke, 403 pts, 23-5, No. 7 Tennessee, 387 pts, 22-9, No. 14 Kentucky, 327 pts, 22-7, No. 13 Oregon, 302 pts, 24-5, No. 12 Washington, 301 pts, 20-10, No. 11 Arizona State, 276 pts, 25-5, No. 20 Clemson, 243 pts, 21-10, No. 15 Auburn, 234 pts, 27-4, No. 18 Georgia, 207 pts, 29-5, No. 21 Texas, 182 pts, 26-9-1, No. 23 UCF, 147 pts, 29-7, No. 24 LSU, 141 pts, 22-11, No. 22 Michigan, 122 pts, 18-9, No. 16 Oregon State, 64 pts, 25-8, No. RV Arizona, 46 pts, 19-9, No. 17 Missouri, 30 pts, 19-12, No. 19

Receiving Votes: Notre Dame (26), Louisiana (18), Stanford (18), Mississippi State (12), UNI (11), Boise State (10), Ohio State (6), San Diego State (6), South Florida (5), Wisconsin (5), Georgia Tech (3), Ole Miss (2), Texas A&M (2), USC Upstate (2), Nebraska (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 29 (Week 7)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 29-0, No. 1

2. Florida State, 764 pts, 30-2, No. 2

3. UCLA, 739 pts, 28-3, No. 3

4. Alabama, 702 pts, 28-4, No. 4

5. Virginia Tech, 675 pts, 25-3, No. 5

6. Oklahoma State, 619 pts, 24-6, No. 7

7. Florida, 586 pts, 27-5, No. 6

8. Kentucky, 538 pts, 22-7, No. 8

9. Northwestern, 530 pts, 22-4, No. 11

10. Arkansas, 508 pts, 21-6, No. 10

11. Washington, 467 pts, 20-10, No. 9

12. Oregon, 444 pts, 24-5, No. 12

13. Tennessee, 442 pts, 22-9, No. 15

14. Duke, 382 pts, 23-5, No. 13

15. Georgia, 330 pts, 29-5, No. 17

16. Arizona State, 315 pts, 25-5, No. 20

17. Auburn, 268 pts, 27-4 No. 18

18. Clemson, 259 pts, 21-10, No. 16

19. Arizona, 200 pts, 19-10, No. 14

20. LSU, 175 pts, 22-11, No. 22

21. Texas, 161 pts, 26-9-1, No. 24

22. UCF, 145 pts, 29-7, No. 23

23. Michigan, 131 pts, 18-9, No. 19

24. Missouri, 58 pts, 19-12, No. 21

25. Notre Dame, 55 pts, 23-6, RV

Receiving Votes: Louisiana (34), Boise State (22), Oregon State (18), Stanford (12), USF (7), Georgia Tech (4), California (3), USC Upstate (3), Ohio State (2), Western Kentucky (2).

