Q&A: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock

Earlier this week, LSU’s Emily Dixon sat down with new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock in an exclusive Q&A session. Denbrock discussed his long-lasting relationship with Coach Brian Kelly, his decision to come to Baton Rouge and join LSU’s staff, what type of culture this staff is trying to implement, and more.

Emily Dixon: You have a very long history with Coach Kelly and you were grad assistants at Grand Valley State. I feel like nobody on the staff knows him better than you with all of your history. So, what is it about Coach Kelly that’s always gravitated the two of y’all to work together?

Mike Denbrock: I think the first thing is we just have similar philosophies of what it takes to be successful, and how to build winning football teams. From the very first time that we met, up until today, we’ve over the course of time, found those philosophies, but at their core, it’s always been about making sure the communication was clear to the players, that they understood the mission, that they had a clear picture in their minds of the things that they needed to do independently that go to winning and building a football team. Then, I think we’re both really, really competitive guys. We both enjoy winning, and we both enjoy being in the fray, whether that’s on the golf course or on the football field. I think those things have stood the test of time and helped us hold our relationship together over the years. We’re similar in so many different ways.

ED: How would you describe the culture and the team that Brian Kelly wants to build here at LSU?

MD: First is very disciplined in what they do, and how they go about what they do, day in and day out. I think number two, a group that’s highly competitive, that likes to be in those situations, to have that part of the game be part of who they are and what they are. Thirdly, building the camaraderie necessary that really develops a football team. Those things happen from the inside out. So we’re working very hard with the guys in the program to understand how important it is for them to trust and respect and love one another in the locker room, and that has a way of spilling over onto the football field. When they understand that and begin to kind of take ownership of that, you’ve got a chance to build something really special.

ED: So now we know why you and Coach Kelly work so well together. But for you, why LSU? And why right now to come down here to Baton Rouge?

MD: I don’t think anybody who has any awareness of college football doesn’t understand the importance of LSU on the national landscape. This is a place of national championships, not only in football, but all sports. Football, obviously, the National Championships that they’ve won attracted me here because I know it’s been done before. And it’s something that not only is expected, but something that I know that people around this university work very hard for every day. Secondly, it was an opportunity to work with Coach Kelly again. We’ve been together at two other stops on two other occasions and had a lot of success together and this was an opportunity to build on that and take on the challenge of putting LSU back at its rightful place above the college football world.

ED: What excites you about being at LSU, and having a clean slate to build an offense that you think fits this team well?

MD: It’s always about the players for me. That’s where it always starts. Having an opportunity to scheme and get my hands on the talent level that’s here, not only in the state of Louisiana, but around the country was very, very exciting. Then, having a chance to merge what Coach Kelly had done at the University of Notre Dame when I was there with him and then since I left, and bring some of my own ideas and thoughts and philosophies together and merge those two worlds together to create LSU’s offense that we’re going to use to be very successful in this league.

ED: When working with the offense this spring, what are some of the things at the top of your checklist?

MD: I think identifying, first off, where the leadership is going to come from. A lot of people point to maybe just the quarterback position in particular for that. We’ve certainly got to sort that out and get a pecking order going there. But that’s really throughout the whole entire offensive unit. Who are our leaders? Who are the guys that we’re going to need to lean on? So that it’s not just coming from the coaches, if you will. But it’s kind of a team-oriented, a unit-oriented development of what we’re doing offensively. I think above that is, for the spring, in particular, getting our scheme installed, getting an understanding and our football intelligence up a little bit more when it involves what we’re doing scheme-wise, so that we can adjust it after spring football to what we really feel like we want to become in the fall. So the spring is not a complete experiment, but it’s a little bit of an experiment with new personnel with different schemes and different things that we’re doing, to find out what really fits the personnel that we have. Then we’ll go about adjusting it throughout the summer and fall camp to ultimately present to the fans and to the people that love LSU football, what we’re going to be offensively from a philosophy standpoint.