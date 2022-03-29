LSU Beach Volleyball Stays at No. 6 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed at No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers picked up three wins over the weekend at the LSU Beach Invitational against Tampa, ULM and Houston Baptist. They also had tough battles against No. 4 Florida State and No. 2 TCU but were unable to come away with wins. No. 6 LSU now sits at 19-4 on the season.

LSU travels to California this week for the UCLA Invitational. The Tigers will play No. 3 USC and No. 5 LMU on Saturday and No. 9 Hawaii and No. 1 UCLA on Sunday before heading home.

AVCA Poll:

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record

1 UCLA (15) 357 18-0

2 TCU (2) 336 24-0

3 Southern California 313 15-1

4 Florida State 304 16-4

5 Loyola Marymount 284 18-1

6 LSU 266 19-4

7 Grand Canyon 258 16-4

8 Stanford 217 11-5

9 Hawai’i 205 15-6

10 Florida Atlantic 203 12-7

T 11 Cal Poly 142 14-10

T 11 Georgia State 142 12-9

13 California 141 16-6

14 South Carolina (1) 138 10-7

15 Florida International 135 15-1

16 Long Beach State 118 7-9

17 Arizona 69 11-5

18 Pepperdine 65 14-5

19 Stetson 37 9-11

20 Florida Gulf Coast 20 16-5

Next Poll: April 5