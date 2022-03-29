Shop
Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball Stays at No. 6 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed at No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers picked up three wins over the weekend at the LSU Beach Invitational against Tampa, ULM and Houston Baptist. They also had tough battles against No. 4 Florida State and No. 2 TCU but were unable to come away with wins. No. 6 LSU now sits at 19-4 on the season.

LSU travels to California this week for the UCLA Invitational. The Tigers will play No. 3 USC and No. 5 LMU on Saturday and No. 9 Hawaii and No. 1 UCLA on Sunday before heading home.

AVCA Poll:

Rank    School (First-Place Votes)        Points  Record

1          UCLA (15)                                       357      18-0

2          TCU (2)                                           336      24-0

3          Southern California                       313      15-1

4          Florida State                                    304      16-4

5          Loyola Marymount                         284      18-1

6          LSU                                               266      19-4    

7          Grand Canyon                                 258      16-4

8          Stanford                                           217      11-5

9          Hawai’i                                             205      15-6

10        Florida Atlantic                              203      12-7

T 11     Cal Poly                                            142      14-10

T 11     Georgia State                                   142      12-9

13        California                                          141      16-6

14        South Carolina (1)                           138      10-7

15        Florida International                      135      15-1

16        Long Beach State                             118      7-9

17        Arizona                                               69        11-5

18        Pepperdine                                        65        14-5

19        Stetson                                               37        9-11

20        Florida Gulf Coast                           20        16-5

Next Poll: April 5

