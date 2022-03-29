LSU Athletics and TAF Launch "The Oaks," A New Way to Give to LSU Athletics

LSU Athletics and the Tiger Athletic Foundation are excited to announce “The Oaks” – a new philanthropic giving society that will directly impact the experience of LSU student-athletes for generations to come.

The Oaks becomes the flagship philanthropic initiative for TAF and represents a transformative shift in the fundraising priorities for TAF. The program will offer an enhanced level of stewardship for those who make major commitments to LSU athletics.

“The Oaks will help us to raise the necessary funds to ensure the experience of our student-athletes at LSU remains second to none,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “This initiative will provide the essential resources and continued growth required to fully support the next generation of champions here at LSU.”

Named for the historic live oak trees located across campus, The Oaks represents LSU’s deeply rooted traditions of excellence in athletics and TAF’s commitment to providing opportunities and investing in champions. Membership in The Oaks will offer members a unique, elite stewardship program, including exclusive events and experiences, as well as additional philanthropic priority point opportunities.

“We are extremely excited to offer a new initiative for our members to impact LSU athletics, giving them access to an exclusive community and opportunities to increase their commitment and relationship with LSU,” said TAF President and CEO Matt Borman. “Now is the time to revitalize our engagement with donors, offering them a new way to give back and invest in the future of LSU Athletics.”

Membership in The Oaks requires a financial commitment of at least $25,000 or more over a five-year period. Donors can choose from three different funds to contribute to, all of which are critical for the success of LSU Athletics:

TAF Capital Programs Fund: The Capital Programs Fund enables the Tiger Athletic Foundation to fund capital building projects for LSU Athletics. This fund helps to support a vast majority of current projects while establishing funding for upcoming and future projects.

Athletic Director’s Excellence Fund: The Athletic Director’s Excellence Fund is designated to assist in the areas of greatest need and ensure LSU student-athletes continue to have every opportunity to compete for SEC and national titles.

Scholarship Endowment Fund: The Scholarship Endowment Fund provides the critical long-term support for LSU’s Athletics Scholarship program. Each dollar in the fund is invested, and the proceeds of the investment are utilized to offset the educational expenses of LSU’s student-athletes. LSU awards approximately 450 student-athlete scholarships annually. Scholarships typically include tuition, fees, housing, food and other costs of attendance.

Visit www.theoaks.lsutaf.org to learn more about The Oaks. If you have any questions or would like to talk through options to join, please reach out to TAF at (225) 578-4823 or via email at theoaks@lsutaf.org.