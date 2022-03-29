Flaujae Johnson To Play In McDonald’s All-America Game Tuesday on ESPN2

CHICAGO – Flaujae Johnson will compete in the McDonald’s All-America game Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Flaujae is one of 24 players in the McDonald’s All-America game on the girl’s side and she will compete for the West squad that will dawn red jerseys.

A guard out of Marietta, Ga. that is a part of Coach Kim Mulkey’s first recruiting class at LSU, Flaujae will have the opportunity to showcase her basketball talent Tuesday night on a national stage. Ranked at the No. 26 player and No. 6 guard in the country by ESPN Hoopgurlz, Flaujae is an offensive weapon that can score the ball with the ability to create for herself and hit pull-up jumpers. She also has excelled defensively, showing the ability to pressure the ball and cause disruption in the passing lanes.

Throughout her senior season at Sprayberry High School, Flaujae had numerous impressive games that included a 40 point and 14 rebound double-double, a 47-point game and another performance with 12 three-pointers. Flaujae was named the Georgia Region 6-6A Player of the Year for her efforts on the court.

“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Coach Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”

Scoring over 1,615 points throughout her high school career, Flaujae became the all-time leading scorer for Sprayberry Basketball. Not only does she excel on the court as a hooper though, Flaujae also excels as a rapper. When she was 12, Flaujae appeared on the Rap Game television series and then two years later she reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent. She has nearly one-million followers across all social media platforms.

“Tying music and basketball together is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Johnson said. “It’s always been my dream, to live out both of my dreams.”

When Flaujae commited to LSU, she released a new song with a music video to go with it as part of her announcement. She will come to Baton Rouge with a brand and a story that has already garnered national attention.

When she takes the court Tuesday night in Wintrust Arena, Flaujae will become the 13th future LSU player to compete in the McDonald’s All-America Game. She will also compete in the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on April 15.