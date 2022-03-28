Tari Eason Named To CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson All-America Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU forward Tari Eason, who was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the Southeastern Conference, was named Monday to the CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson All-America team and one of 25 players eligible for the Lute Olson Player of the Year award.

The Lute Olson Award was named for the Hall of Fame coach who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona.

Eason, an All-SEC First Team selection, was also named Honorable Mention All-America by the Associated Press and a third-team All-America by Sports Illustrated. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He had 29 games scoring in double figures with 11 games of 20 points or more.

He had seven double doubles and four 20-point, 10-rebound games during the year.

Eason, from Los Angeles, transferred to LSU after his freshman season at Cincinnati.