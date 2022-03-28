Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Named to ANNIKA Spring Watch List

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad has been named to the Spring Watch List for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel on the heels of three spring victories by the LSU junior golfers.

The watch list was announced by the Haskins Foundation and by Golfweek and the Golf Channel.

Lindblad won the Clemson Invitational on Sunday, firing one-of-just-two under par rounds in the 101-player field, a four-under 68 to win by five shots. She has won three-of-the-four team events this spring and four tournaments overall in the 2021-22 school season and now has a school record eight individual collegiate titles at LSU.

She is averaging 70.46 in scoring average for her 24 rounds and is in Augusta, Georgia for final preparations for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur which begins Wednesday along with her teammate Latanna Stone.

She has also helped the Tigers to two team wins this season, including LSU’s rallying victory in the Clemson tournament.

Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List

(listed alphabetically):

Amari Avery, Southern California

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Alexandra Forsterling, Arizona State

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Cindy Kou, Southern California

Aline Krauter, Stanford

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Emily Mahar, Virginia Tech

Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State

Calynne Rosholt, Arizona State

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Beatrice Wallin, FSU

Rose Zhang, Stanford

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.