Tigers Split Sunday Matches, Win Three Games at LSU Beach Invitational

BATON ROUGE- The Tigers split their Sunday matches at the LSU Beach Invitational, losing to TCU and beating Houston Baptist to end the weekend.

The first match of the day for the Tigers pinned No. 6 LSU against No. 2 TCU, with the Horned Frogs winning, 4-1. Later in the day, LSU beat HBU, 5-0, to finish the weekend.

“Obviously we would have preferred to have finished with two wins today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “But playing TCU, they are really good, and they played better than us. You can’t expect to be given anything in that scenario. We love playing in those matchups and look forward to more coming up and having the opportunity to continue to improve.”

On Saturday, LSU won 5-0 against both Tampa and ULM, but were unable to beat No. 4 FSU, losing 3-2. After picking up three wins during the weekend, the Tigers now sit at 19-4 on the season.

“This weekend, we won the matched we needed to win and competed in the matched that we hoped to win,” said Brock. “Overall, very pleased and proud of the team for how hard they played. Looking forward to getting back to work on Tuesday.”

Next up, LSU will travel to California for the UCLA Invitational on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. While there, the Tigers will play USC, LMU, Hawaii and UCLA before heading home.

The Tigers started off the day against No. 2 TCU. LSU battled hard but was unable to come away with the victory, losing 4-1. Only the Court 3 duo of Kelli Greene-Agnew and Kylie Deberg were able to secure a victory against the Horned Frogs. The pair won the first set, 21-13, lost the second, 19-21, and won the third, 17-15, to give LSU its lone point of the match.

On Court 1, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Bella Bauman lost 21-12 and 21-10. On Court 2, Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton were able to win the first set, 21-19, but lost the next two, 21-13 and 15-11. On Court 4, Grace Seits and Parker Bracken put up a tough fight, winning the first set, 21-18, but lost the next two, 21-16 and 15-12. On Court 5, the duo of Ellie Shank and Sierra Caffo lost 21-19 and 21-15.

After a tough first match, No. 6 LSU bounced back against Houston Baptist, winning 5-0 to end the weekend with a victory. On Court 4, Seits and Shank won easily, 21-10 and 21-13. On Court 5, Allison Coens and Lara Boos took full advantage of their opportunity, winning 21-10 and 21-12.

On Court 1, Allred and Carlton lost the first set, 21-16, but battled back to win the next two, 21-12 and 15-11. On Court 2, Deberg and Rasnick-Pope dropped their first set, 21-18, but won the next two, 21-18 and 15-10. Finally on Court 3, Greene-Agnew and Bracken won easily, 21-13 and 21-7.

No. 2 TCU 4, No. 6 LSU 1

Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno (TCU) def. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) 21-12, 21-10 Kaylie Mchugh/Hailey Hamlett (TCU) def. Reilly Allred/Holly Carlton (LSU) 19-21, 21-13, 15-11 Kelli Greene-Agnew/Kylie Deberg (LSU) def. Alexis Filippone/Hailey Brockett (TCU) 21-13, 19-21, 17-15 Maria Gonzalez/Ana Vergara (TCU) def. Grace Seits/Parker Bracken (LSU) 18-21, 21-16, 15-12 Megan Muret/Rochelle Scott (TCU) def. Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) 21-19, 21-15

Ext. Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Peyton Yamagata/Hayley Boll (TCU) 21-14, 21-16

No. 6 LSU 5, Houston Baptist 0

Reilly Allred/Holly Carlton (LSU) def. Maddie Butters/Lauren Huggins (HBU) 16-21, 21-12, 15-11 Kylie Deberg/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Alison Stanfill/Abbey Reinard (HBU) 18-21, 21-8, 15-10 Kelli Greene-Agnew/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Brennan Miller/Shelby O’Neal (HBU) 21-13, 21-7 Grace Seits/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Kristen Kleymeyer/Danielle Okeke (HBU) 21-10, 21-13 Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Mary Alper/Gabi Axelrod (HBU) 21-10, 21-12

Ext. Ella Larkin/Melia Lindner (LSU) def. Victoria Kenney/Kylann Griffith (HBU) 21-9