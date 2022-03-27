Shop
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe $129.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Golf

Men’s Golf Sits Fifth at The Hayt After Two Rounds

by Robert Quiroga
+0
Men’s Golf Sits Fifth at The Hayt After Two Rounds

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – The No. 25 LSU men’s golf team ended the first day of The Hayt in 5th place after shooting an 18-over 594 (298, 296) in two rounds of play on Sunday at the Sawgrass Country Club. Individual participant Drew Doyle finished the day at even-par 144, which places him tied for 8th place on the leaderboard.

Live Scoring

Round One
Garrett Barber led the Tigers in round one with a steady even-72 performance. Nicholas Arcement trailed Barber with a 2-over 74 while Cohen Trolio fell only a stroke behind at 3-over 75. Michael Sanders shot the final score that counted for the team’s round with a 5-over 77 in a round that saw him pick up his team-high fifth eagle of the season. The final Tiger from the starting lineup was Trey Winstead, who shot a 6-over 78.

Competing as an individual, Doyle enjoyed a successful opening round as he finished at even-72 with a four birdie, four bogey performance.

Round Two
Trolio shot the best of the starting lineup in the second round after securing four birdies in a 1-under 71 to take him to 2-over 146, tied for 11th place. Winstead was the next score in the lineup with a 2-over 74 to end the day at 8-over 152 and tied for 49th position.

Arcement shot a 3-over 75 to move to 5-over 149 and tied for 29th position. The final score counted from the lineup came from Sanders, whose 4-over 76 took him to 9-over 153 and a share of 57th place. The other starter was Barber, who shot a 5-over 77 and ended the day alongside Arcement with a 5-over 149 and tied for 29th in the leaderboard.

Doyle repeated his even-72 first round to end the day tied for 8th place at even-144, five strokes behind the leader.

Charlotte University and North Florida ended the day tied for 1st place at 4-under 572.

Up Next
LSU is paired with Florida Gulf Coast and No. 19 Tennessee for the final round. The group will tee off from the first hole at 7:30 a.m. CT tomorrow morning.

Related Stories

No. 25 Men’s Golf Set for The Hayt

No. 25 Men’s Golf Set for The Hayt

Burns Defends Title At Valspar Championship

Burns Defends Title At Valspar Championship

Photo via CBS Sports
Gallery: Men's Golf Louisiana Classics Day 2

Gallery: Men's Golf Louisiana Classics Day 2