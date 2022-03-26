Tigers Win Two of Three on Day 1 of LSU Beach Invitational

BATON ROUGE- The No. 6 ranked Tigers won two out of three of their Saturday matches at the LSU Beach Invitational at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

LSU won 5-0 against both Tampa and ULM, but were unable to beat No. 4 FSU, losing 3-2. The Tigers now sit at 18-3 on the season.

“Such a fun environment today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Really proud of how we battled and proud of LSU fans for showing up. The energy was incredible. Overall, two wins, so it was a good day. We obviously want to win that last match, but they are a good team and they played well.”

The Tigers will play two more matches on Sunday against No. 2 TCU at 10 a.m. CT and then finish the weekend against HBU at 3 p.m.

“We are looking forward to tomorrow,” said Brock. “To come right back and play the No. 2 team in the country. I feel like we have a great shot if we play our game and play well. We have to get some rest and get ready to go. Hopefully we have another great crowd and great energy.”

Varsity Sports Now will stream all LSU matches on its website Fans interested in watching the Tigers on VSN can purchase a subscription and watch the stream at the following link: https://www.varsitysportsnow.com/lsu-beach-volleyball-games .

LSU got the day started against Tampa, winning 5-0. The Court 4 pair of Grace Seits and Parker Bracken lost the first set, 21-19, but bounced back and won the next two, 21-8 and 15-4. On Court 5, Ellie Shank and Sierra Caffo won easily, 21-13 and 21-9.

The Court 1 duo of Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Bella Bauman won 21-18 and 21-16. On Court 2, Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton won 21-14 and 21-18. To complete the 5-0 victory, the Court 3 pair of Kelli Greene-Agnew and Kylie Deberg won 21-19 and 21-14.

The second match of the day for the Tigers was 5-0 sweep over ULM. On Court 4, Shank and Caffo won easily, 21-9 and 21-10. The Court 5 duo of Allison Coens and Lara Boos won, 21-17 and 21-19.

On Court 1, Rasnick-Pope and Bauman won convincingly, 21-15 and 21-9. The Court 2 pair of Greene-Agnew and Deberg won 21-13 and 21-11. On Court 3, Melia Lindner and Ella Larkin picked up a victory in the duos first action of the season, winning 21-10 and 21-11 to secure the sweep.

The day ended under the lights as No. 6 LSU battled No. 4 FSU down to the final set, with the Tigers eventually losing, 3-2. The Court 4 duo of Seits and Bracken battled hard but lost 25-23 and 21-19. However, on Court 5, Shank and Caffo were able to win in three sets to even the match at one. After losing the first, 21-15, the duo won the next two, 21-15 and 15-13.

On Court 1, Rasnick-Pope and Bauman lost 21-14 and 21-13. Court 3 finished next, with Greene-Agnew and Deberg winning 21-16 and 21-12 to tie the match at two. On Court 2, Allred and Carlton won the first, 21-15, but lost the next two, 21-19 and 15-12 as the Seminoles escaped with a victory.

No. 6 LSU 5, Tampa 0

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) def. Julia Oswald/Rachel Rosequist (TAMPA) 21-18, 21-16 Reilly Allred/Holly Carlton (LSU) def. Kiersten Anderson/Payton Brunick (TAMPA) 21-14, 21-18 Kelli Greene-Agnew/Kylie Deberg (LSU) def. Melissa Elias/Madison Brunick (TAMPA) 21-19, 21-14 Grace Seits/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Katie Mckiel/Sara Szalay (TAMPA) 19-21, 21-8, 15-4 Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Keely Hamilton/Valerie Rosequist (TAMPA) 21-13, 21-9

Ext. Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Gia Marinelli/Tatiana Gutierrez (TAMPA) 21-6, 21-12

No. 6 LSU 5, ULM 0

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) def. Brooks, Audrey/Blazek, Julia (ULM) 21-15, 21-9 Kylie Deberg/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Reynolds, Avery/Adams, Rylin (ULM) 21-13, 21-11 Melia Lindner/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Moreland, Elizabeth/Hoven, Brooke (ULM) 21-10, 21-11 Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Nowak, Kaitlyn/Gray, Madison (ULM) 21-9, 21-10 Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Bufkin, Abbey/Elder, Abigail (ULM) 21-12, 21-10

Ext. Alexis Toney/Brooke Blutreich (LSU) def. Evans, Delaney/Williams, Madeline (ULM) 21-17, 21-19

No. 4 Florida State 3, No. 6 LSU 2

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FSU) def. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) 21-14, 21-13 Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FSU) def. Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) 15-21, 21-19, 15-12 Kylie Deberg/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Jenna Johnson/Liz Waters-Leiga (FSU) 21-16, 21-12 Jordan Polo/Anna Long (FSU) def. Grace Seits/Parker Bracken (LSU) 25-23, 21-19 Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FSU) 15-21, 21-15, 15-13

Ext. Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Keara Rutz/Morgan Chacon (FSU) 21-18, 22-24, 15-12