Tigers Slated For Sunday Doubleheader Versus No. 4 Tennessee, Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE—LSU men’s tennis team is set to host No. 4 Tennessee (Noon) and Alcorn State (5:00 p.m.) on Sunday, March 27 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU sits at 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the SEC after a 4-2 victory against Tulsa on Thursday. In the ITA ranks, LSU landed at No. 40 as a team and Ronald Hohmann moved up to No. 24 in singles.

Scouting The Vols

LSU will have their toughest test of the season with No. 4 Tennessee. There are three Vols ranked in singles in No. 8 Johannus Monday, No. 21 Adam Walton, and No. 40 Emile Hudd. In doubles, they have two ranked duos in No. 20 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui and No. 72 Pat Harper/Adam Walton. Tennessee also spent a week as the No. 1 team in the nation in the Feb. 23 ITA rankings. Notable wins have come over No. 5 TCU, No. 3 Baylor, No. 10 Wake Forest with notable losses against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 4 TCU, and a recent three-game skid against No. 7 South Carolina, No. 4 Florida, and No. 8 Georgia.

Scouting The Braves

Alcorn State sits at 3-8 overall this season. They’ve played some familiar foes to LSU, such as Ole Miss, Nicholls, Tulane, and UNO, falling to all four opponents. Gjorgji Popovski and Lucas Dini lead the Braves in singles win this season with six. Alcorn State is 17-71 in dual singles matches this season.