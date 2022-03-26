Tigers 4th; Lindblad T3 Heading To Sunday At Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, South Carolina – LSU junior golfer Ingrid Lindblad shot the lowest round of a windy day here Saturday and moved up 17 spots to a tie for third after two rounds of the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Keowee Lakes.

Lindblad birdied the par 4, 340-yard 18th hole to cap a 2-under par round of 70 which put her at even par for 36 holes at 144 (74-70). She is one shot behind the individual lead held by Annabell Fuller of Florida and Brooke Biermann of Michigan State at 1-under 143. Both shot 1-under 71 on Saturday after even par 72s on Friday.

Those were the only under par rounds of the second round.

Junior Latanna Stone also had a good round of 1-over 73 that puts her at 3-over 147 and she moved up 13 spots to T7 in the individual field of over 100 golfers.

As a team, LSU was able to move up one spot on a day when LSU’s 14-over par total was the fourth best score in the 17-team field.

LSU’s round of 302 gives it a 36-hole total of 23-over par 599 (297-302) and fourth place. The Tigers are just six shots out of the lead held by Kentucky which is at 17-over par 593 (297-296). Michigan State also shot 296 on Saturday and is two shots back in second at 595. Florida is in third, three shots ahead of LSU at 596.

It is two shots back from LSU to fifth place Florida State (601) and one more to Illinois (602) before a six-shot gap to seventh.

Along with Lindblad and Stone, LSU was able to count a 78 from senior Presley Baggett and an 81, shot by both Elsa Svensson and Jessica Bailey.

LSU leads the field in birdies with 23, three ahead of Kentucky and Illinois with 20 with Lindblad getting four Saturday and Stone 3. Lindblad has eight in the first two rounds.

The Tigers will go off in the final round beginning at 8:33 a.m. CT as the team plays its final round of the regular season. LSU is ranked 18th in the Golfstat performance rankings and T17 in the latest Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.

Live scoring for the final round is available at Golfstat.com.

Clemson Invitational – The Reserve at Lake Keowee

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Kentucky 297-296 – 593 +17; 2 Michigan State 299-296 – 595 +19; 3 Florida 294-302 – 596 +20; 4 LSU 297-302 – 599 +23; 5 Florida State 304-297 – 601 +25; 6 Illinois 292-310 – 602; T7 Clemson 292-316, Maryland 305-303, Furman 295-313 – 608 +32; T10 Tennessee 300-309, Miami 305-304 – 609 +33; 12 Kent State 303-308 – 611 +35; 13 Vanderbilt 304-313 – 617 +41; 14 Purdue 312-308 – 620 +44; 15 Kansas 307-316 – 623 +47; 16 Notre Dame 307-318 – 625 +49; 17 Virginia Tech 313-319 – 632 +56.

LSU Individual Scores

T3 Ingrid Lindblad 74-70 – 144 E

T7 Latanna Stone 74-73 – 147 +3

T48 Elsa Svensson 74-81 – 155 +11

T56 Presley Baggett 78-78 – 156 +12

T56 Jessica Bailey 75-81 – 156 +12