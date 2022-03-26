Curry Claims Second NCAA Title in Highest Team Finish Since 1997 (15th)

ATLANTA, Ga. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry single-handedly doubled the swimming program’s NCAA individual titles Saturday with a win in the 100-free inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.

He clocked in a time of 40.84, which broke his school record set in February at the SEC Championships. In the prelims, he finished in third place with a time of 41.19.

“We are very proud of Brooks Curry and his outstanding accomplishments at the NCAA Championships,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “His ability to finish races was outstanding. Brook’s double National titles capped off a great year for our Tigers and set the tone for a great next season.”

Curry, a two-time national champion, won both individual national titles at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. On Thursday, he won the first individual swimming championship in program history since Mark Andrews won the 50-free in 1988.

LSU and its three participating athletes put together an impressive performance that yielded 85 points and a 15th-place finish. It is the highest finish for the Tigers since 1997 when LSU placed 14th.

On the boards, Juan Celaya-Hernandez closed out his final NCAA Championship with an 18th place finish on platform. He finished with a final score of 323.20.