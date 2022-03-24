Norris, Stevenson Earn Podium Finishes on Day 1 of Texas Relays

Austin, Texas – Jake Norris (hammer throw) and freshman Addison Stevenson (3,000 meter steeplechase) were LSU’s podium finishers on day one of the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday.

Stevenson led a trio of LSU steeplers in the event with a third-place finish. She ran a career best time of 10:27.92 to move up into the No. 4 spot on the all-time LSU list in the discipline; the time also is the fastest by a freshman this season in the NCAA. Sara Funderburk took fourth just behind Stevenson with a readout of 10:29.07, while Alicia Stamey finished in eighth with a time of 10:40.52.

Stevenson, only a freshman, continues her terrific debut season for the Tigers. She now owns three all-time LSU top 10 marks after tonight’s performance. The aforementioned mark/ranking above, and she also has LSU top 10 times in the indoor 3,000 meters (9:30.93/No. 3) and the indoor 5,000 meters (16:47.23).

Distance runner Doria Martingayle put a quality cap on the night as she clocked a career best time in the 5,000 meter run. Martingayle, a graduate competitor, placed 14th in the event with a personal best readout of 17:14.42 to become the seventh fastest runner in LSU history in the discipline.

Jake Norris took third in the men’s hammer throw with a first round toss of 223’ 2” (68.03 meters) in his second event of the outdoor season; he was the second best collegiate finisher in the event.

Adam Wise notched a personal best time of 3:52.61 in the 1,500 meter run to place eighth in the event. Will Dart placed 13th in the men’s 3,000 meter steeple with a time of 9:15.72.

Garriel White just missed out on a spot in the finals of the 400 meter hurdles on Friday evening after clocking a time of 59.27 in a field of 27 athletes to place 10th.

The Texas Relays resume on Friday morning. There will be a Friday morning session and a Friday evening session. Links to those streams can be viewed below and will air on the Longhorn Network.

