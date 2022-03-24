LSU Women's Golf Tees Off Friday In Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team plays its final team event of the regular season when it travels to Sunset, South Carolina for the Clemson Invitational on Friday

The three-day, 54-hole event is scheduled for The Reserve at Lake Keowee, a Jack Nicklaus designed course which will play at 6,386 yards and par 72 for the tournament.

Joining host Clemson and LSU in the event are Florida, Florida State, Furman, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Ken State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and UNC Wilmington.

LSU is No. 18 in the Golfstat performance rankings, 17 in the Golfweek/Sagarin performance rankings and 18 in the most recent Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll, which will be updated on Thursday.

The Tigers are led by three-time winner this year, junior Ingrid Lindblad, who is ranked No. 2 in the women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings. She posted a 54-hole total of 13-under par to win The Clover Cup two weeks ago in Mesa, Arizona. Lindblad had rounds of 65-70-68 at the Longbow Golf Club.

LSU will keep the lineup it has used throughout the spring with junior Latanna Stone, sophomore Carla Tejedo, freshman Elsa Svensson and senior Jessica Bailey.

Lindblad comes in averaging 70.43 for 21 rounds of play this year, right on her college average of 70.52 for 73 rounds. Tejedo is at 72.67, Stone 73.14 and Svensson 74.86. Bailey, who has played the first nine rounds of the spring, is averaging 75.22.

This will serve as the final tune up for both Lindblad and Stone before they travel next week to Augusta, Georgia, to take part in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur starting on March 30.

The Tigers will play in the final groupings off hole No. 1 on Friday beginning at 9:48 a.m. with Purdue and Kent State. Live scoring for the tournament can be found at Golfstat.com.