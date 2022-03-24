LSU Athletics, OLOL To Host Week-Long Initiative on Social Justice, Healthy Relationships

LSU Athletics and A Call to Men will host a week-long initiative from April 4-8 on the importance of social justice and healthy relationships within the community and to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the department announced Thursday.

Presented by Championship Healthcare Partner Our Lady of the Lake, the initiative aligns with the department’s commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the prevention of domestic and sexual violence, as well as its priorities to foster a healthy, respectful climate, increase collaboration with campus and community partners, and develop comprehensive education for staff, coaches, and student-athletes.

The initiative will commence on Monday, April 4 with a community kickoff event, Promoting Social Justice and Healthy Relationships in Our Community, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The community kickoff event is free and open to the public and will provide the opportunity for the community to hear from some of LSU Athletics’ head coaches. The kickoff will be followed by an NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship watch party on the video board inside the PMAC.

Throughout the week, all LSU Athletics staff and student-athletes will receive training from A Call to Men. The department will also host dialogue sessions with A Call to Men for staff and student-athletes to learn more about healthy relationships, respectful behaviors, the promotion of social justice, and the prevention of sexual and domestic violence.

A Call to Men

A Call to Men works to transform society by promoting healthy, respectful manhood and offering trainings and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups. Since its founding in 2002, ACTM has trained more than a million people and worked with organizations around the world, including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, Uber, Deloitte, Harry’s, J.P. Morgan, the United States Military, the U.S. Department of Justice, the United Nations, and colleges and universities across the country. For moe information, visit www.ACallToMen.org.

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Every April, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) coordinates the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) campaign for the month of April to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue.

This year’s SAAM theme is We Can Build Safe Online Spaces, because sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere, including online. As we connect online, we can learn how to practice digital consent, intervene when we see harmful content or behaviors, and ensure that online spaces — whether they be workspaces, classrooms, social media platforms, or otherwise — are respectful and safe. To learn more about SAAM, visit NoMore.org.