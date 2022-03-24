Curry Takes Home Program's First Swimming National Title Since 1988

ATLANTA, Ga. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry took home the program’s first individual national title Thursday in the pool inside the McAuley Aquatic Center – located in Curry’s hometown – since Mark Andrews won the 50-free in 1988 for the Tigers.

Watch 50-Free on NCAA.com

Curry clocked in an 18.56 in the 50-free, which broke his school record set at the 2022 SEC Championships in February.

“It’s an amazing day for LSU, and it’s an amazing day for Brooks Curry,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “He believed in himself and was able to climb the mountain and achieve one of the biggest goals in any swimmer’s career. He knew he had a great swim in him, and he went out on the biggest stage and performed.”

LSU arrived at the 2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships with three athletes and after one day, the Tigers sit at 16th place with 36 points. Last year, LSU had the highest finish at nationals since the 2003 season, and this year is looking to eclipse 18th place to improve on last year’s mark.

Curry started that journey Thursday morning in the prelim session, swimming in the 50-free. He claimed sixth place with a time of 18.85. He is set to compete in the 200-free Friday morning (Watch on ESPN).