Gymnastics

Bryant, Durante Named Regular Season All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Sami Durante have been named Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Regular Season All-Americans, the association announced Thursday.

A gymnast earns All-America honors if they finish in the top-16 of the final NQS individual event rankings. Overall, LSU gymnasts have combined to earn 82 All-America honors in the regular season since the association begin this honor in 2013. LSU has now combined to earn 285 regular season and meet honors in program history.

Bryant finished the season ranked No. 3 in the nation on vault and also earned honors on bars. In just two seasons, the Cornelius, North Carolina native has already earned eight All-America honors, which is in the top-10 of LSU’s all-time list. Bryant owns the best electric vault in NCAA Gymnastics. She earned three perfect scores on the event in 2022. With a new dismount, Bryant earned All-America honors for the first time in her career on bars. She earned a 9.90 or higher in all but one meet this season, including a career high 9.95 twice.

LSU’s anchor on bars, Durante this honor on bars marked the second-straight for the fifth-year senior. She scored a 9.90 or higher six-straight times this season, including a career high 9.975 in the Tigers’ win over Auburn in February.

The LSU team begins NCAA postseason competition at the Raleigh Regional March 31. Competition will be streamed live on ESPN+. The Tigers will fight for a spot in the NCAA Championships April 15-17 in Fort Worth, Texas. The squad must finish in the top two on both days to advance to the NCAA Championships.

All-Around
Rank First Name Last Name NQS Team
1 Jade Carey 39.79 Oregon State
2 Sunisa Lee 39.75 Auburn
3 Sierra Brooks 39.685 Michigan
4 Raena Worley 39.68 Kentucky
5 Lexy Ramler 39.665 Minnesota
6 Grace McCallum 39.65 Utah
7 Ona Loper 39.645 Minnesota
8 Megan Skaggs 39.575 Florida
9 Leanne Wong 39.555 Florida
10 Abby Heiskell 39.55 Michigan
11 Natalie Wojcik 39.51 Michigan
12 Audrey Barber 39.505 Maryland
13 Hannah Scharf 39.49 Arizona State
13 Sienna Schreiber 39.49 Missouri
15 Audrey Davis 39.485 Oklahoma
16 Sadie Miner-Van Tassell 39.48 BYU
Vault
Rank Name AA NQS Team
1 Trinity Thomas 9.965 Florida
1 Jordan Bowers 9.965 Oklahoma
3 Haleigh Bryant 9.96 LSU
4 Sierra Brooks 9.955 Michigan
4 Ona Loper 9.955 Minnesota
6 Jade Carey 9.945 Oregon State
7 Jocelyn Moore 9.94 Missouri
8 Katherine Levasseur 9.935 Oklahoma
8 Naomi Morrison 9.935 Michigan
10 Natalie Wojcik 9.93 Michigan
11 Nya Reed 9.925 Florida
11 Gabby Wilson 9.925 Michigan
13 Abby Heiskell 9.92 Michigan
13 Mya Hooten 9.92 Minnesota
15 Makayla Maxwell 9.915 Iowa State
15 Chae Campbell 9.915 UCLA
Uneven Bars
Rank First Name Last Name NQS Team
1 Sunisa Lee 9.97 Auburn
2 Audrey Davis 9.955 Oklahoma
2 Grace McCallum 9.955 Utah
2 Jade Carey 9.955 Oregon State
5 Trinity Thomas 9.95 Florida
6 Leanne Wong 9.945 Florida
6 Emily Muhlenhaupt 9.945 Boise State
8 Natalie Wojcik 9.94 Michigan
8 Mara Titarsolej 9.94 LIU
8 Luisa Blanco 9.94 Alabama
11 Makarri Doggette 9.935 Alabama
11 Andi Li 9.935 California
11 Lexy Ramler 9.935 Minnesota
11 Raena Worley 9.935 Kentucky
15 Sami Durante 9.93 LSU
15 Jordan Bowers 9.93 Oklahoma
15 Haleigh Bryant 9.93 LSU
Balance Beam First Team
Rank Name AA NQS Team
1 Ragan Smith 9.98 Oklahoma
1 Sunisa Lee 9.98 Auburn
3 Trinity Thomas 9.97 Florida
3 Maile O’Keefe 9.97 Utah
5 Cristal Isa 9.96 Utah
5 Lexy Ramler 9.96 Minnesota
7 Sophia Groth 9.95 Auburn
8 Natalie Wojcik 9.945 Michigan
9 Luisa Blanco 9.94 Alabama
9 Carly Woodard 9.94 Oklahoma
11 Abby Paulson 9.935 Utah
11 Sienna Schreiber 9.935 Missouri
11 Jade Carey 9.935 Oregon State
14 Leanne Wong 9.93 Florida
14 Mia Takekawa 9.93 Illinois
14 Elease Rollins 9.93 BYU
Floor Exercise
Rank First Name Last Name NQS Team
1 Trinity Thomas 9.98 Florida
2 Mya Hooten 9.97 Minnesota
3 Nya Reed 9.965 Florida
3 Jade Carey 9.965 Oregon State
3 Gabby Wilson 9.965 Michigan
6 Sydney Soloski 9.96 Utah
7 Derrian Gobourne 9.955 Auburn
7 Sierra Brooks 9.955 Michigan
9 Sunisa Lee 9.95 Auburn
9 Lauren Guerin 9.95 Iowa State
9 Raena Worley 9.95 Kentucky
12 Ragan Smith 9.945 Oklahoma
12 Jerquavia Henderson 9.945 Iowa State
12 Lexi Graber 9.945 Alabama
12 Grace McCallum 9.945 Utah
16 Leanne Wong 9.94 Florida
16 Brie Clark 9.94 Utah State
16 Naomi Morrison 9.94 Michigan

