Bryant, Durante Named Regular Season All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Sami Durante have been named Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Regular Season All-Americans, the association announced Thursday.

A gymnast earns All-America honors if they finish in the top-16 of the final NQS individual event rankings. Overall, LSU gymnasts have combined to earn 82 All-America honors in the regular season since the association begin this honor in 2013. LSU has now combined to earn 285 regular season and meet honors in program history.

Bryant finished the season ranked No. 3 in the nation on vault and also earned honors on bars. In just two seasons, the Cornelius, North Carolina native has already earned eight All-America honors, which is in the top-10 of LSU’s all-time list. Bryant owns the best electric vault in NCAA Gymnastics. She earned three perfect scores on the event in 2022. With a new dismount, Bryant earned All-America honors for the first time in her career on bars. She earned a 9.90 or higher in all but one meet this season, including a career high 9.95 twice.

LSU’s anchor on bars, Durante this honor on bars marked the second-straight for the fifth-year senior. She scored a 9.90 or higher six-straight times this season, including a career high 9.975 in the Tigers’ win over Auburn in February.

The LSU team begins NCAA postseason competition at the Raleigh Regional March 31. Competition will be streamed live on ESPN+. The Tigers will fight for a spot in the NCAA Championships April 15-17 in Fort Worth, Texas. The squad must finish in the top two on both days to advance to the NCAA Championships.