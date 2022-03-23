Bryant, KJ Johnson Named to All-SEC Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and KJ Johnson were announced as All-SEC and All-Freshman performers following the 2022 Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday, the league office announced.

The All-SEC team is comprised of gymnasts with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and in the All-Around competition in the first session and second sessions of the SEC Championship. The All-Freshman team is comprised of freshmen gymnasts with the top score on each event in the first and second session.

Bryant had an outstanding performance to earn All-SEC honors. She finished second on beam with a 9.95 to match her career high. The honor for Bryant marked the second of her career and 98th in school history.

Johnson was the top freshman on vault with a 9.90 on her 9.95 valued Yurchenko full. The Dallas, Texas, native became the 18th LSU gymnast since 2009 to be named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Bryant, Johnson and the Tigers will begin NCAA postseason on March 31 at the Raleigh Regional.

2022 SEC Gymnastics Awards

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida

Co-Event Specialists of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn and Sienna Schreiber, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Sunisa Lee, Auburn

Coach of the Year: Shannon Welker, Missouri

All-SEC

Shania Adams, Alabama

Luisa Blanco, Alabama

Makarri Doggette, Alabama

Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas

Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas

Aria Brusch, Auburn

Derrian Gobourne, Auburn

Sophia Groth, Auburn

Sunisa Lee, Auburn

Alyssa Baumann, Florida

Nya Reed, Florida

Megan Skaggs, Florida

Trinity Thomas, Florida

Leanne Wong, Florida

Victoria Nguyen, Georgia

Arianna Patterson, Kentucky

Raena Worley, Kentucky

Haleigh Bryant, LSU

Amari Celestine, Missouri

Helen Hu, Missouri

Jocelyn Moore, Missouri

Sienna Schreiber, Missouri

Alisa Sheremeta, Missouri

All-Freshman

Lilly Hudson, Alabama

Kalyxta Gamiao, Arkansas

Leah Smith, Arkansas

Sunisa Lee, Auburn

Leanne Wong, Florida

Jillian Procasky, Kentucky

KJ Johnson, LSU

Amari Celestine, Missouri

Jocelyn Moore, Missouri