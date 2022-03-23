Bryant, KJ Johnson Named to All-SEC Teams
BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and KJ Johnson were announced as All-SEC and All-Freshman performers following the 2022 Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday, the league office announced.
The All-SEC team is comprised of gymnasts with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and in the All-Around competition in the first session and second sessions of the SEC Championship. The All-Freshman team is comprised of freshmen gymnasts with the top score on each event in the first and second session.
Bryant had an outstanding performance to earn All-SEC honors. She finished second on beam with a 9.95 to match her career high. The honor for Bryant marked the second of her career and 98th in school history.
Johnson was the top freshman on vault with a 9.90 on her 9.95 valued Yurchenko full. The Dallas, Texas, native became the 18th LSU gymnast since 2009 to be named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
Bryant, Johnson and the Tigers will begin NCAA postseason on March 31 at the Raleigh Regional.
2022 SEC Gymnastics Awards
Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida
Co-Event Specialists of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn and Sienna Schreiber, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Sunisa Lee, Auburn
Coach of the Year: Shannon Welker, Missouri
All-SEC
Shania Adams, Alabama
Luisa Blanco, Alabama
Makarri Doggette, Alabama
Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas
Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas
Aria Brusch, Auburn
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
Sophia Groth, Auburn
Sunisa Lee, Auburn
Alyssa Baumann, Florida
Nya Reed, Florida
Megan Skaggs, Florida
Trinity Thomas, Florida
Leanne Wong, Florida
Victoria Nguyen, Georgia
Arianna Patterson, Kentucky
Raena Worley, Kentucky
Haleigh Bryant, LSU
Amari Celestine, Missouri
Helen Hu, Missouri
Jocelyn Moore, Missouri
Sienna Schreiber, Missouri
Alisa Sheremeta, Missouri
All-Freshman
Lilly Hudson, Alabama
Kalyxta Gamiao, Arkansas
Leah Smith, Arkansas
Sunisa Lee, Auburn
Leanne Wong, Florida
Jillian Procasky, Kentucky
KJ Johnson, LSU
Amari Celestine, Missouri
Jocelyn Moore, Missouri